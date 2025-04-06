Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Brook Trout, Old School Wisdom and Why Women Should Fly Fish
1.) The Wild Native Brook Trout—Fly Fishing for One of Nature’s Most Beautiful Fish
If you get the chance to fish for native brook trout in their home waters, don't pass it up.
There’s a lot to like about brook trout – even if they're technically a char, not a trout. They sport otherworldly colors, dwell in only the cleanest bodies of water, and attack dry flies with a ferocity that seems unfit for their relatively small frames. They’ve become a favorite among fly anglers in the American West – but to get the best of what brook trout fishing offers, head east. …GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Fly Fishing Lessons | Old School Wisdom To Make You a Better Fly Angler
You are probably familiar with the story of "A young bull and an old bull at the top of a hill. Hundreds of cows are grazing below." This story is full of wisdom, but it's also NSFW, The following is the fly fishing version, which is suitable for work.
Somewhere along my fly fishing journey, I learned a lesson that has always stayed with me. I may have read it way back in the day in an Outdoor Life magazine or a collection of fly fishing stories, or maybe I picked it up along the way while listening to the old fly anglers talk. Wherever this bit of wisdom came from, I instantly knew it had a lot of truth.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Why Fly Fishing Is the Perfect Outdoor Hobby for Women of All Ages
Many fly anglers today don’t realize that fly fishing has a fascinating history–one that starts with the first book of fly fishing, written by a woman in the 15th century. Dame Juliana Berners penned The Treatise of Fishing with an Angle, which is considered the first known book on fly fishing. Since then, women have been instrumental to the sport, contributing in ways that have made it what it is today. Building off of a firm history and foundation, many women are, once again, discovering why fly fishing is the perfect outdoor hobby for women.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.