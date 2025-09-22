6 Reasons Fall is the Perfect Fishing Season
When most anglers think of fishing, they probably think of warm water, summery clothing and carefree days on the water. While summer is a great time to wet a line, fall may be a sleeper season for some excellent fishing. Here's why.
1. Less Competition on the Water
Come fall, there's a lot less activity on the water. Owners of lake homes have locked their cabins for the season. Those annoying jet skis are gone. A lot of anglers have traded their fishing rods for shotguns and hunting bows. And still others are spending their weekends watching football instead of their sonar. All this translates to less competition for the available fish.
2. Mature Baitfish Means Bigger Meals
Although we might think of summer days as being carefree and easy, you could argue that's how the fish feel about fall. Those minnows and panfish that hatched last spring have grown over the summer. Now, instead of chasing down several baitfish to fill their bellies, predatory fish have the luxury of getting a full meal with just a bite or two.
3. Bass and Muskie Feeding Frenzy Before Winter
Some fish species, such as largemouth bass and muskellunge, become much less active in winter. But these species often behave like bears wolfing down all available food before going into hibernation during the fall. In reservoirs, bass follow shad back into creeks where they corral them and feast upon them. Muskies feed heavily too, eating perch and suckers, and in deep lakes, gorging on fat, oily ciscoes that move shallow to spawn in fall.
4. Fall Spawning Fish Provide Great Fishing Action
One reason for all the feeding is in preparation for spawning. Some fish species, like some trout, salmon and whitefish, are fall spawners, so the need for feed is obvious. Where seasons close during the spawn, those last few days before season ends can be the best chance of the year to net a once-in-a-lifetime lake trout.
But even other species are already developing eggs well ahead of the spring spawn, so every calorie counts.
5. Fall Fishing is Trophy Time
Fall might just be the best time to catch a trophy fish. Die-hard muskie anglers brave ice and snow to get one last crack at their favorite quarry before lakes freeze over because they know big muskies really feed heavily in fall. Likewise, some of the biggest walleyes of the year are taken in fall. Eggs are developing, fish are getting fat and they go on a feeding binge before winter.
6. Autumn Colors and Crisp Weather on the Water
Of course, it's not all about the fish. Getting out on the water when the leaves are at peak color and the weather is refreshingly crisp is its own reward. And really, is there ever a bad time to fish?