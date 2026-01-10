The Resolutions That Put the Fun Back in My Fishing

Some seasons, I focus on learning and progression. Others are about reconnecting with the reasons I fell in love with the sport in the first place.



This year, a handful of fairly simple fishing resolutions found a balance. Yes, I got better at fishing but more importantly I remembered how much fun fishing is supposed to be.

A Shore Lunch Changed the Day

Nothing beats the experience of a tasty shore lunch after a full day of fishing. | Tim Allard

If you've never experienced pan-fried fillets of your favorite fish, savored on a rugged shoreline after a long day of angling, then this resolution is a definite must-do this season.

Nothing beats the truly scrumptious taste of walleye, pike, or panfish cooked over an open flame—the crackling of butter, the sizzle of the batter, and the mouth-watering sensation when that first bite-sized chunk is enjoyed.

Make it a goal to treat yourself to a shore lunch this year. Mark my words—you'll be instantly hooked.

Fishing Somewhere That Didn’t Feel Familiar

The author admires a chunky largemouth bass he caught in North Carolina. | Roy Leyva

As an outdoor writer, I've been fortunate to enjoy a myriad of fishing trips south of the Canadian border. And although I've cast a line in a few provinces up here, it is those trips to North Carolina, Louisiana, Dominican Republic, and Mexico which have given me precious memories that are sure to last a lifetime.

Tackle a new state, province, or country this year and expand your fishing lineage. Traveling afar, which offers exciting new water and species to wrestle, keeps angling fresh and exciting while providing awesome fodder for the scrap book.

Fishing From a Kayak Changed How I Think About Being on the Water

A kayak offers up a different and dynamic platform to chase after your favorite fish that swims. | Justin Hoffman

Fishing out of a kayak offers anglers a new perspective when it comes to time on the water. Without spending any money on gas for an outboard motor, and the ability to discover new lakes and rivers by launching pretty much anywhere, these forays are both inexpensive and exciting.

If you mostly fish from shore, or are cognizant of the expenses that come with owning and operating a traditional boat, give kayak fishing a try this season and see what makes these stable little crafts the cool new thing to cast from.

Is Fly Fishing as Great as Everyone Says?

Getting hooked on fly fishing is pretty much a guarantee. | Karen Benwell

I had long noticed a lot of poetic references about the “art” of fly fishing—an intrinsic connection to your chosen quarry. Could fly fishing be that different than my fishing experience with conventional tackle?

I decided to pick up a starter fly rod and reel about four years—a set up tailor-made for chasing the abundant and saucer-sized bluegill that called my local river home. I can say with conviction I was hooked from the moment that first hungry panfish slurped down my fly popper from the calm and still surface.

Fly fishing hasn’t replaced my spinning and baitcasting gear, but it has added to the fun, satisfaction and memories in my overall fishing experience.

Pass Fishing On to Someone New

Instill the love for fishing in a new angler this year. | Justin Hoffman

If you've fished as long as I have, you'll understand that seeing someone else—especially a new angler—catch a fish is far more rewarding than flipping one into the boat yourself.

Create an opportunity for someone else to catch their first fish this season. Getting the next generation of anglers hooked, whether young or old, is a reward like no other. And it ensures that this favorite pastime of ours continues to flourish.

Try Fishing in a Way You Never Have Before

Teaching yourself a new fishing technique can only make you a better angler. | Justin Hoffman

As anglers, we can become creatures of habit. I’ll be the first to admit that I tend to rely on the same few fishing techniques on most outings. Big mistake.

Commit to learning at least two new fishing techniques this year. And don’t stop until you’ve caught fish on them and understand their strengths. Do you know how to pitch a bait? Work a frog? Rig up and twitch a dropshot?

Increasing your bag of tricks not only ramps up the fun on the water but also gets you into a pile more fish.

Finally Learning What My Electronics Were Trying to Tell Me

Expand your knowledge of your onboard electronics to become a more well-rounded angler. | Justin Hoffman

It isn’t necessary to have the absolute latest, most advanced, cutting-edge electronics on your boat in order to access tons of helpful information. No matter what model you own, do you know what all of the features are and how to work each?

Fishing electronics hold a wealth of knowledge at our finger tips, with a wide range of screens and options that many of us don't take advantage of. If you can’t remember the last time you dug in to find any information beyond depth and temperature, get ready to have your eyes opened.

Catching Fish on Something You Made Yourself

There's something special about landing a fish on a homemade lure. | Tackle Warehouse

Not only is the act of crafting your own lures a ton of fun, there's something uniquely satisfying when you hook a big bass or walleye on a homemade bait.

Not to mention, fishing lures off the shelves can be darn expensive. Making your own is a great way to keep costs down.

Why This Season Felt Different

I didn’t fish more days or change everything I knew about my fishing. I just added a few small focal points which managed to bring a lot more fun back into my time on the water. Some made me a better angler while others simply made a day better. And that balance helps to remind me why I love fishing.



