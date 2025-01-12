Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Jumbo Perch, Illegal Bass Spearing, and a Frozen Lake Collapse

From a guide to catching jumbo perch through the ice this winter to a dramatic ice failure video, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, January 12, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Best Ice Fishing Destinations for Jumbo Perch

a fish cleaning table full of jumbo yellow perch caught while ice fishing.
A table full of jumbo perch is the ultimate reward for a day of successful ice fishing. / Joe Shead

Try these jumbo perch hotspots and strike gold!

Yellow perch are some of the tastiest freshwater fish that swim. For many, finding and catching jumbo perch -- those that measure a foot or more -- is not only a passion, but an obsession. Here are some of the country's best and most popular jumbo perch ultimate ice fishing destinations…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 2 Busted for Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass Seized in Texas

Closeup of 18 largemouth bass lined up on the tailgate of a truck, representing an illegal harvest seized by Texas Game Warde
Not a pretty site for true bass anglers. These 18 largemouth bass, unlawfully speared on Lady Bird Lake, underscore the importance of following conservation rules. / Texas Game Wardens

Early in the afternoon of December 30, 2024, Texas Game Wardens responded to a public tip about illegal fishing activity on Lady Bird Lake near Barton Springs. A Travis County Game Warden and captain game warden located two suspects—one actively spearing black bass with a pneumatic speargun while snorkeling (a violation of Texas fishing regulations), and the other stationed onshore with a cooler and bag…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Dramatic Frozen Lake Ice Collapse Captured on Video: A Reminder of Ice Fishing Safety

A compilation of four images showing the stages of of massive ice failure on a frozen lake.
Dramatic Ice Collapse Video Reminds Us Of Ice Fishing Safety Tips / Midwest Outdoors USA

Understanding ice conditions and staying safe on the ice during your next winter fishing trip.

We’ve been cranking out quite a bit of ice fishing content recently, so ice safety is always a topic that remains front of mind. That’s why this dramatic video, posted recently as a reel on Midwest Outdoors USA’s Facebook page, caught my eye. Apparently, no one was injured in this event, but I’ll bet it got the videographer’s heart going…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

