Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Jumbo Perch, Illegal Bass Spearing, and a Frozen Lake Collapse
1.) Best Ice Fishing Destinations for Jumbo Perch
Try these jumbo perch hotspots and strike gold!
Yellow perch are some of the tastiest freshwater fish that swim. For many, finding and catching jumbo perch -- those that measure a foot or more -- is not only a passion, but an obsession. Here are some of the country's best and most popular jumbo perch ultimate ice fishing destinations…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) 2 Busted for Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass Seized in Texas
Early in the afternoon of December 30, 2024, Texas Game Wardens responded to a public tip about illegal fishing activity on Lady Bird Lake near Barton Springs. A Travis County Game Warden and captain game warden located two suspects—one actively spearing black bass with a pneumatic speargun while snorkeling (a violation of Texas fishing regulations), and the other stationed onshore with a cooler and bag…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Dramatic Frozen Lake Ice Collapse Captured on Video: A Reminder of Ice Fishing Safety
Understanding ice conditions and staying safe on the ice during your next winter fishing trip.
We’ve been cranking out quite a bit of ice fishing content recently, so ice safety is always a topic that remains front of mind. That’s why this dramatic video, posted recently as a reel on Midwest Outdoors USA’s Facebook page, caught my eye. Apparently, no one was injured in this event, but I’ll bet it got the videographer’s heart going…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
