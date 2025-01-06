Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: New Rules, Improve Your Fly Fishing, and Luxury Fishing Gear
1.) 2025 Forward Facing Sonar Rules Official Guide: What Every Bass Angler Needs to Know
How B.A.S.S., MLF, and NPFL Are Shaping the Future of Tournament Bass Fishing
Forward Facing Sonar continues to be the number one topic in tournament bass fishing. Is it running fisheries? Should it be banned? Will the professional anglers get a say? Will the manufacturer’s sponsorship dollars influence organization’s decisions? What will the sport look like going forward?
As we head into the new year, the top three professional bass tournament organizations, B.A.S.S., Major League Fishing (MLF), and the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL), all have their official rules for 2025 in place, including their new rules regarding the use of forward facing sonar in their tournaments. This is not an opinion article, simply a place to see all of the rules in one place…get the rest of the story here.
2.) Fly Fishing Best of 2024: Gear That Improved Performance - Favorites From a Year of Testing
I put a lot of fly fishing gear through its paces every year. This list highlights the gear that stood out, made a difference, and led to more caught fish.
You can't overemphasize the importance of having a good pair of polarized sunglasses with UV protection. They protect your eyes from stray hooks and exposure to UV rays, and they drastically improve your ability to see fish.
Last year, I was introduced to Bajio sunglasses while fly fishing. They were a quality pair of glasses with lenses that made everything look clear and crisp, blocked blue light, and the polarization allowed me to see through the glare of the water. They did everything I expected from a pair of quality sunglasses. However, they also fogged up…get the rest of the story here.
3.) Top 8 Ultimate, Best-of-the-Best, Luxury Bass Fishing Gear Wishlist
Shut up and take my money, a lot of my money!
Are you ready to elevate your bass fishing gear game? Did Santa fill your stocking with cash this year? Were you very, very good? If you are a bass angler who appreciates luxury bass fishing gear and fortunate enough to find yourself flush with Christmas cash and a desire to spoil yourself rotten, I’d like to offer you this ultimate bass fishing wishlist.
But first, let me be clear about a few things. Do you need to spend this much money to catch bass? Absolutely not. Will owning any of these items make you a better angler. Nope. But will they change your overall fishing experience for the better? You bet!…get the rest of the story here.
