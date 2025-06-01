Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Nightcrawler Harness How To, Slip Bobber Tips, and Becoming a Better Angler
1.) How to Tie a Nightcrawler Harness for Walleye Fishing: Step-by-Step Guide
A nightcrawler harness is a time-tested, proven, multi-hook rig used to present live nightcrawlers in a slow but efficient and enticing way. They are especially effective for targeting walleye. The rig typically features two hooks snell-tied in line with a couple colorful beads and a spinner blade, and works best when trolled or drifted slowly, allowing the bait to linger in the strike zone. The added flash and subtle vibration can coax strikes when other baits can’t…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) How to Rig and Fish a Slip Bobber for More Bites
A slip bobber is a low-impact way to present a bait at a certain depth, whether it's just off the bottom, just above weed tops or at the same level as suspended fish. It's especially popular among walleye anglers but is equally effective for just about any species from crappie to striped bass to catfish. It's not a search technique. But when you know where fish are, the slip bobber is like a ninja that slips in and takes 'em out!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) How to Become a Better Angler: 5 Expert Tips That Work for Any Fish on Any Water
We may talk a big game or post pictures of some really nice fish on social media, but very few of us are professional anglers. Whether you're just getting your feet wet in fishing, or you're a seasoned veteran, no matter your level of fishing expertise, there's always room for improvement. Follow these tips to become the best angler you can be…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.