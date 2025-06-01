Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Nightcrawler Harness How To, Slip Bobber Tips, and Becoming a Better Angler

From nightcrawler harness how to for walleye, to slip bobber tips, to 5 ways to become a better angler, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

From nightcrawler harness how to for walleye, to slip bobber tips, to 5 ways to become a better angler, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week. / Joe Shead

1.) How to Tie a Nightcrawler Harness for Walleye Fishing: Step-by-Step Guide

how to tie a nightcrawler harness
Nightcrawler harnesses are walleye killers! Here's how to tie a nightcrawler harness. / Joe Shead

A nightcrawler harness is a time-tested, proven, multi-hook rig used to present live nightcrawlers in a slow but efficient and enticing way. They are especially effective for targeting walleye. The rig typically features two hooks snell-tied in line with a couple colorful beads and a spinner blade, and works best when trolled or drifted slowly, allowing the bait to linger in the strike zone. The added flash and subtle vibration can coax strikes when other baits can’t…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) How to Rig and Fish a Slip Bobber for More Bites

A slip bobber rig consisting of a bobber stop, bead, slip bobber, split shot and hook next to a walleye
A slip bobber rig consists of a slip bobber knot that stops your bait at the correct depth. You'll also want a bead to prevent the knot from getting stuck in the bobber, the bobber itself, a split shot for weight and a hook. / Joe Shead

A slip bobber is a low-impact way to present a bait at a certain depth, whether it's just off the bottom, just above weed tops or at the same level as suspended fish. It's especially popular among walleye anglers but is equally effective for just about any species from crappie to striped bass to catfish. It's not a search technique. But when you know where fish are, the slip bobber is like a ninja that slips in and takes 'em out!…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) How to Become a Better Angler: 5 Expert Tips That Work for Any Fish on Any Water

The author holding a nice walleye he caught applying the fishing advice given in this article.
Pay attention to details, ask a lot of questions, digest all the information you can get and you'll become a better angler. / Joe Shead

We may talk a big game or post pictures of some really nice fish on social media, but very few of us are professional anglers. Whether you're just getting your feet wet in fishing, or you're a seasoned veteran, no matter your level of fishing expertise, there's always room for improvement. Follow these tips to become the best angler you can be…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

