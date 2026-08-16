What Makes Strike's Bigeye Boot the Perfect Fishing Partner?

I was given the opportunity to field test the Strike Bigeye Boot for the past month and a half. According to their website, this boot is 'engineered to withstand the most demanding conditions, offering waterproof protection and robust durability.'



I was intrigued.

Fishing-specific footwear has never been high on my priority list. Most days in the summer, while chasing bass in the boat, sandals or bare feet sufficed. Bug bites, sunburn, or soggy feet were the norm, not the exception, and that unmistakable ache in the arches after a day spent standing was a constant reminder that just maybe I should take fishing shoes and boots more seriously.

The last few years has seen a shift in my way of thinking, recognizing that fishing footwear is almost as important as the lure you choose or the rod you work. I finally realized that wearing the right shoe or boot will make your day more comfortable, safe, and enjoyable.

The Strike Story

Strike was created by Stephen Palmer, an expert shoemaker with 50 years of experience and owner of Overland Shoes. As an avid angler, his goal was to create cutting-edge fishing footwear designed for enhanced performance, comfort, and durability.

Strike is the official footwear partner of the IGFA (International Game Fish Association) and through this initiative, donates a portion of every sale to the non profit organization's essential aquatic conservation, research, and education initiatives.

The company is also committed to the environment in their manufacturing process, by using Seaqual Yarn (10% upcycled marine plastic - collected and repurposed from marine litter – and 90% post-consumer recycled polyester.) They also incorporate recycled EVA and RPET and the 100% bio-based plant additive, Solum.

Dennis Friel's stunning saltwater art features on each box of Strike footwear. | Justin Hoffman

One cool and creative aspect of Strike is the beautiful saltwater artwork that adorns each shoe box. An added touch that certainly sets this brand apart from the rest.

My First Impression of the Strike Bigeye Boot

The Bigeye Boot has a certain aesthetic charm and style. With impressive detail and lines, along with pleasing color contrasts, its a good looking boot. I'd describe it as 'solid', both in feel and weight, with protective reinforcements in those spots that need it most. Think of it as a technical fishing boot and not a simple generic rubber one.

The side view of the Strike Bigeye Boot. | Justin Hoffman

Speaking of weight, each boot tipped the scale at 1 lb 6.8 oz or 645 g (size 9). This might sound heavy, but when worn, they never feel cumbersome or tiring on the feet.

The midsole is thick but also cushiony, providing both protection and comfort. Both heel and toe are robust and solid, meaning any bumps or bangs are easily absorbed and deflected.

A short video highlighting the Strike Bigeye Boot:

Pull tabs on both the top of the tongue and rear allow the boots to be quickly and easily slipped on. A bumper step on the heel simplifies the removal process nicely.

The sole is seemingly sticky to the touch, with a unique wavy tread pattern that promises to grip wet surfaces like a pro.

Close up of the midsole and sole. | Strike

A removable insole is convenient for periodical washings in between fishing trips. It slides in and out easily which is a plus for keeping things clean.

One thing I especially like is the true to size fit. I take a US 9 in most shoes I wear. This was the same size I chose in the Bigeye Boot and they fit like a charm and feel perfectly molded to my feet.

On-The-Water Testing of Strike's Bigeye Boot

Originally designed for the saltwater crowd, Strike's Bigeye Boot has found its place with the freshwater fans. Whether fishing from shore or a pier, working the water in a kayak, or casting for musky or bass from the deck of a boat, this boot will keep any angler's feet comfy, dry and protected.

I was fortunate to fish in these boots both in fair weather and rain. Keeping my feet dry on those wet days was a given, and they worked like a charm during less than stellar forecast days.

Standing at the bow of the boat while working a trolling motor is a fact of life for a bass angler. One test I wanted to put these boots through is the level of comfort felt when standing for long hours on the deck with a single foot on the pedal. Happy to report the Bigeye Boot passed with flying colors.

Working the trolling motor was a breeze and my feet felt cushioned and well-supported throughout the entire day.

The Strike Bigeye Boots are comfortable on the feet for a long day of fishing while standing. | Justin Hoffman

Wet surfaces, whether those were docks or boat bows, were no match for the sticky-like soles on these boots. They gripped onto the moisture securely, which gives anglers that added safety aspect when conditions are less than favorable. (Although I didn't get a chance to wear the Bigeye Boot shore fishing, I am certain they would be extremely effective when traversing wet rocks and slippery banks.)

For days of intense heat, and when wet decks or swells aren't a factor, your feet can get a bit warm in these boots. For those conditions, switching to a pair of Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers is ideal.

For a northern angler like myself, these boots will be perfect for those cooler spring and falls days - especially when coupled with a pair of socks. It goes without saying that they will be firmly on my feet year-round when rain or wet conditions are forecast.

The Finer Details of the Bigeye Boot

The Bigeye Boot is available in Navy, Black and Off White and come in sizes 7 to 13.

MSRP: $110

Strike

Materials

Upper: 40% Aeroprene Mesh + 60%Vulcanised Rubber

Footbed: 40% PE + 38% MDI + 18% PU + 4% Performance Additives

Outsole: 45% Natural Rubber + 25% Calcium Carbonate + 15% Silica Filler + 5% Synthetic Rubber + 10% Performance Additives

Non-marking outsole

My Verdict on the Strike Bigeye Boot

These boots get an A + from me. They check off all the boxes in how a fishing boot should perform and look super stylish while doing so.

They passed the wet dock and rainy weather tests with flying colors, offering superior traction and excellent water repellent properties in the process.

Best of all, they are comfortable. We spend a great deal of time on our feet as anglers, and having footwear that fits well, protects, and feels comfy can only make for a more enjoyable and safe day spent out on the water.

Check out the Strike Bigeye Boot HERE.

Read a Review of the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers HERE.