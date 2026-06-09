I had the opportunity to field test a pair of Bluefin Lace Sneakers from Strike during the month of May. During that time fishing, I banished the trusty flip flops and slipped on these high-tech. shoes instead. One word sums up my experience: impressed.

I've never given fishing footwear much thought. Most days I'm content in a simple pair of flip flops, although in hindsight, I realize they aren't that comfy nor offer much support. They certainly don't protect my feet from the burning sun or biting bugs.

Fishing is a standing game. Akin to a full shift at work, we are on our feet for a solid 6 to 8 hours a day. We also rely on our feet to work trolling motors, climb to and from the deck, and stand steady all of that time between casting.

Justin Hoffman

The Story of Strike

I had never heard of the Strike brand, but their story is an interesting one.

Strike was created by Stephen Palmer, an expert shoemaker with 50 years of experience and owner of Overland Shoes. As an avid angler, his goal was to create cutting-edge fishing footwear designed for enhanced performance, comfort, and durability.

Strike is the official footwear partner of the IGFA (International Game Fish Association) and through this initiative, donates a portion of every sale to the non profit organization's essential aquatic conservation, research, and education initiatives.

The company is also committed to the environment in their manufacturing process, by using Seaqual Yarn (10% upcycled marine plastic - collected and repurposed from marine litter – and 90% post-consumer recycled polyester.) They also incorporate recycled EVA and RPET and the 100% bio-based plant additive, Solum.

First Impressions of the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers

First impressions mean a lot to me, and even the Strike footwear box covered in stunning fish art, hit the mark. The design was created by legendary saltwater artist Dennis Friel and the packaging is breathtaking enough to hang on the wall.

Dennis Friel's stunning saltwater art features on each box of Strike footwear. | Justin Hoffman

The Bluefin Lace Sneakers look slick and athletic, with sharp lines and technical features that are instantly noticeable. They are extremely light, which is a big plus when wearing them for a full day of fishing, with my single size 9 shoe weighing 13.3 oz.

A top and bottom view of the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers. | Strike

The sneakers fit like a glove and molded to my feet perfectly. And speaking of size, they are pretty much a true fit. I wear a 9 for my everyday footwear. Ordered the same size and they were exactly what was needed.

When held in the hand, its easy to recognize and appreciate the design details in this shoe. For example, the rigid, sloping heel top, stands up to abuse and negates collapse.

Side profile of the Bluefin Lace Sneaker from Strike. | Strike

A semi-rigid toe bumper is designed to protect your five digits from any knocks. There are a variety of materials used on the uppers, each showing visible breathability while providing specific qualities for comfort and fit.

Then there is the thick midsole where holes (Aqua Sluice Gill System) have been placed strategically to help channel water away. The outsole features a triangulated grid pattern, designed to provide superior traction on wet or dry surfaces. Made from plant by-products, Solum in the soles releases nutrients back into the earth as they wear.

If you remove the insole, you can actually see how the water is channeled away from the shoe and out the holes. Extremely ingenious.

A close-up look at the midsole and outsole on the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneaker. | Strike

On-The-Water Testing of Strike's Bluefin Lace Sneakers

The first thing I noticed when wearing the Bluefin Lace Sneakers is how comfortable they are. They offer a firm but cushiony platform, which felt natural standing on the front casting deck and working the trolling motor. At the end of the day, my feet weren't sore or aching, which reinforced their performance attributes and mechanics.

These shoes were extremely easy to slide on and off my feet, and the laces stayed firm and in place throughout each of my days on the water. They never felt tight or constricting and definitely took on the feel of an extension of my own feet.

The author ready for a day of fishing in the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers. | Justin Hoffman

Straddling a wet dock and carpeted boat deck when launching or coming off the water offered a stable and slip-free experience. The outsoles grip exceptionally well which is a far-cry from any previous footwear I've worn fishing. I did purposely try to make myself slip. The sneakers chose not to play along!

Quick dry fabric and the mid-sole channel groves worked expertly in banishing water and ensuring my feet dried fast. Although it never rained on any of my field-test outings, I did wade in the water at the launch to see how the technology worked. I can say with experience that it didn't take too long for the moisture to wick away.

These sneakers look as good as they work. | Justin Hoffman

My feet were fully protected from the harmful rays of the sun and not a single biting bug was able to get at my magnet-like feet. This was a definite relief after a full fishing session.

The Finer Details of the Bluefin Lace Sneakers

The Bluefin Lace Sneaker is available in Navy, Black and Off White and come in sizes 7 to 13.

MSRP: $110 US

Materials:

-Closure: 100% Recycled post-consumer Polyester



Upper:

-10% Spandex + 90% Recycled Polyester

-70% Polyurethane + 30% Polyester

-25% SEAQUAL® YARN + 65% Recycled Polyester + 10% Spandex

-Footbed: 100% EVA

-Midsole: 20% Recycled EVA + 80% EVA

-Outsole: 20% Bio-Based Content (from Solum™ and Natural Rubber) + 80% Synthetic Rubber

-Non-marking outsole



Strike Technology:

-Aqua Deck Outsole Technology

-Aqua Sluice Gill System

Strike Website HERE.

My Verdict on the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers

These fishing shoes won me over fast. My time on the water was a more comfortable experience with no cramps, soreness, or burnt or bit feet. That's noticeable and appreciated after a full day on the boat.

They held up to bumps or banging in the boat and walking on wet surfaces was something these shoes scoffed at. I feel comforted as someone who has had a few hairy experiences at slippery boat docks.

And finally, these sneakers look great. They are both stylish and functional. The design technologies built in can only make your day of fishing a more positive and enjoyable experience.



The Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers score an A+ grade from me!

Check out the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers HERE.