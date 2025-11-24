The Fly-Fishing Shirts I Actually Wear All Year (And Why They Make Great Christmas Gifts)

These recommendations come from real testing—not press releases. I’ve worn these shirts in extreme heat, cold, and on some rough trips around the world.

What do you buy a fly angler for Christmas?

I get this question all the time. Clothing made for fly fishing and the outdoors is always a good choice if it is of quality and performs well. The difficulty is in knowing what’s actually good—Is this really a shirt built for fly angling? There are a lot of shirts out there that say they are, but are nothing more than marketing hype.

Getting the Right Shirt for the Right Job



I’m lucky. I get to test a lot of gear, and when something outperforms what I already own, it slides into my fly fishing system. With Christmas coming, here are some gift ideas that I think fly anglers would appreciate and use. These are shirts that I depend on when fishing under specific conditions.

Hot Weather Clothing

I live and fish in Charleston, SC, where summer heat can be brutal. With temps in the 90s and humidity hovering near 80%, it can feel like you are fishing in a wet, sticky oven. When I’m standing on the bow looking for redfish, my clothes are my best defense against the sun. I want them to breathe, dry fast, feel good on the skin, and keep me from frying.

HUK Gear is Built for Fishing in Extreme Conditions



My go-to shirt in the heat is the HUK Tide Point Short Sleeve Button-Down. HUK is based in Charleston, so they know what real summer humidity feels like. Living and working in the Lowcountry puts them at ground zero for testing clothes in extreme heat. By the time a shirt like this hits the market, it’s already been worn through the worst heat, sweat, and sticky conditions.

Lightweight Doesn't Mean Weak

Can material be too lightweight? That was my initial reaction when I first tried on the Tide Point shirt. It felt great, but I was suspicious and doubted its durability. It was so lightweight that I assumed it would be too delicate to handle real use. No way would it withstand the regular wear and tear of hard fishing. So far, I’ve been wrong. I’ve worn it in Florida, Charleston, Puerto Rico, and beat the heck out of it in Africa—and it’s still performing with no rips or tears.

HUK'd out in hot-weather clothing while chasing tigerfish in Africa's heat. | Fly rod - St. Croix Evos 9-Weight. Reel - Abel SDS. Line - Scientific Angler Sonar Titan 3D Sink. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

A Practical and Functional Shirt

The Tide Point has a 30 UPF rating, and the back panel is perforated to keep the air flowing around the body. Get it wet, it dries in minutes. The shirt has a stitched-in eyewear wipe that really comes in handy to keep my sunglasses clean. (The eyewear wipe will play a bigger part in your fishing than you think.)

Hoodies Protect Against the Sun's Harmful Rays

I've become dependent on hoodies when I fish. It is an extra layer of sun protection around my neck and face. Plus, when I'm running across the water at high speed during the early morning chill, the hood traps enough body heat to keep me comfortable.

I pair my Tide Point shirt with the Icon Performance Hoodie.

Poncho – A Standout New Brand

Poncho shirts were introduced to me back in the spring. After wearing them most of the year, I've become a dedicated fan. They are easily the best-looking shirts I wear, and the attention to quality that Poncho puts in them is obvious. Not all shirts are created equal, and these sit well above most of what passes for “outdoor shirts.”

In between "fishing" shifts, letting my shirt dry out. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Perfect for the In-Between Weather



When the weather isn’t extreme, I wear Poncho shirts for fishing and travel. Their shirts are versatile. I'm just as comfortable wearing them on a river as I am in a restaurant. When I travel, it helps to have a shirt that can do double-duty.

Alaska - The Poncho flannel is as good a guide shirt as you’ll find. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

The Poncho long-sleeve flannels were my work shirts this past summer when I was guiding in Alaska.

Poncho Features Worth Noting:



- Soft, lightweight, breathable

- Dries in minutes

- UPF 50+

- Vented back

- Built-in stretch

- Easy-open magnetic pockets (avoid if you wear a pacemaker)

- Built-in lens cloth

- Hidden zip pocket

- Sunglasses holder

- Hidden collar snaps

- Sleeve tab for rolled-up sleeves

The Poncho "Buffalo" Flannel during the Fall in the Catskills. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

Why the Right Shirt Matters

Fishing shirts aren’t just clothing—they contribute to making your fishing easier and more comfortable. In some cases, a good shirt can keep you safe from dangerous environmental elements.

If you’re shopping for an angler this Christmas, these are the shirts that have proven themselves to me under all kinds of fishing and travel conditions. KB - For more fly fishing content and photos, follow me on the Fishing On SI Facebook page.

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

