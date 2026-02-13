YETI Has the Ultimate Gear for Your Ice Fishing Adventures

Being comfortable and organized goes a long way when hitting the frozen water for a day of ice fishing. That's why having gear on hand that offers both of these benefits simply makes sense.

Here are four great products from YETI that get our ice fishing seal of approval.

YETI Fully-Loaded Bucket | YETI

Price: $130 USD; $165 CAD

Why It's Great: The YETI Fully-Loaded Bucket comes complete with 5-gallon bucket, lid, utility gear belt, and caddy. All that's really missing is the kitchen sink.

Why Ice Anglers Will Love It: This 'bucket' from YETI is the ultimate ice fishing accessory. Keep pliers, files, and other terminal tools secure and accessible on the outside while tackle totes and tip-ups stay dry and protected in the spacious inside.

Doubling as a seat or handy table top, the Fully-Loaded Bucket makes the perfect fishing partner for gear and comfort out on the ice.

Price: $200 USD; $250 CAD

YETI Lowlands Blanket | YETI

Why It's Great: This all-terrain blanket is plush, waterproof, and extra warm—the perfect properties for staying cozy out on the ice.

Why Ice Anglers Will Love It: Measuring 78" by 55", the YETI Lowlands Blanket has you covered for all of your ice fishing needs. Whether it's to drape over yourself when the chills set in, a comfy spot for your canine companion to lounge on, or a makeshift floor for your portable ice hut, this blanket exudes style, warmth, and functionality.

Fully waterproof, insulated, and machine washable, the Lowlands Blanket is tailor-made with the ice angler in mind.

Price: $275 USD; $375 CAD

YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler | YETI

Why It's Great: The Tundra 35 Hard Cooler will preserve your catch, ensuring that every fish stays fresh from the moment you reel it in.

Why Ice Anglers Will Love It: Gone are the days of tossing fish on the ice to freeze, then struggling to find something to cart them back to the car and home in. With the YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler, your catch of panfish or pike stay organized and fresh, ensuring the best tasting fillets for dinner.

This spacious hard cooler is capable of holding 39 cans, and we'll let you do the math on how many panfish that works out to be! Featuring non-slip feet, doublehaul handles, and permafrost insulation, this rugged cooler is built for the ice and the anglers that fish it.

Price: $40 USD; $50 CAD

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid | YETI

Why It's Great: Nothing beats a hot drink to bring warmth and comfort when out for a day of ice fishing.

Why Ice Anglers Will Love It: From its stainless steel construction, to its double-wall vacuum insulation, and the capacity to hold a healthy helping of your favorite beverage, ice anglers will be guaranteed a hot drink to the last drop...even if the fish aren't biting.

The Magslider lid ensures your coffee or hot chocolate stays contained and prevents heat from escaping. And it's easy to access when wearing bulky mitts or gloves.

Why YETI is a Brand You Can Trust

YETI was founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders. A company based on a deep love for the outdoors, each product is designed to withstand the harshest of elements that Mother Nature can dish out.

No matter your outdoor adventure, YETI has your back. | YETI

Built to last for generations, YETI gear values three core components with every product they produce: quality, durability, and functionality.

Whether camping, hiking, boating or fishing, YETI always has you covered so you can make the most of your outdoor adventure.

