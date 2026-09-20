Why The YETI Hooded Sunshirt Will Be Your Favorite Fishing Accessory

I'll admit that performance fishing shirts have never been part of my on-the-water wardrobe. A simple t-shirt, and on many occasions, no shirt at all, was the norm for me on most summer bass outings.

Looking back, many of those post-fish evenings were spent soothing scorched skin with copious amounts of aloe gel, tan lines burnt into my complexion and skin that would undoubtedly begin peeling in just a matter of days. (Yes, sunscreen was rarely a travel companion of mine, either.)

I've tried a number of long-sleeved sun shirts over the years, but they all felt too constrictive and uncomfortably warm.

This summer I gave YETI's Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt a test drive. Would this specialty sun-protective garment become my new favorite fishing accessory?

First Impressions of the YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt

At first glance, the YETI Sunshirt looks similar to other garments in this category. But slip this shirt on and the true stand-alone performance features become noticeable.

The author wearing the YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt in 'Big Sky Blue' | Justin Hoffman

Let's start with the material. Constructed of a nylon (92%) and spandex (8%) blend, it's very lightweight. The material is textured (a nice change from a completely flat and boring exterior) and offers exceptional cooling properties by effortlessly wicking away moisture.

Designed with an ergonomic fit for added comfort and easier movement, these shirts aren't the least bit constrictive nor 'tight' in any way. It has a fitted cut, meaning it's stylish, not big and baggy. At 5' 9" and 175lbs, I found the size-large sunshirt was the perfect fit.

The hood provides exceptional coverage, hiding your neck and ears from the harsh damage of the sun. Tailor-made to work in conjunction with an angler's cap, the hood stayed in place and wasn't loose or floppy when going through the movements of fishing. When down, it stays in place and sits naturally across the back of your shoulders.

The material provides a UPF 50 rating for ultimate protection from the sun, negating any risk of burns or far worse, skin cancer. For those that aren't aware, a 50+ rating blocks about 98% of harmful UV rays.

I'm not a fan of oversized logos on the fishing clothes I wear. That's why it's refreshing to see that YETI chose to only add a small logo label to the bottom left edge of the shirt.

A close up of the YETI logo as well as the textured nylon and spandex material | Justin Hoffman

Testing the YETI Sunshirt On the Water

I've been sporting the YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt for just over two months. It's been a hot summer up here in Ontario, Canada, so conditions were perfect for this garment to prove itself.

As mentioned, these shirts are extremely comfortable. They are also very lightweight. That's a big plus. I judge a performance fishing shirt on how little it impedes my movement, and this one passed with flying colors. You almost forget you're wearing it—the highest praise I can give.

The fishing was hot, but the author was able to keep cool, in the YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt | Justin Hoffman

I had some concern about wearing a long-sleeved shirt on very hot days, but those doubts quickly subsided. Any sweat I produced was quickly wicked away, leaving me feeling cool and comfortable even when the sun was beating down. I hadn't experienced that with other shirts.

The nylon and spandex material is also quick to dry. I tested this out many times over the course of the summer, when trying to fish feisty bass out of the livewell - and ultimately giving my lower sleeves a good soaking. But in no time flat, those wet spots were dry and back to normal.

My neck and ears have long been assaulted by effects of the sun's rays. But the hood on this YETI sunshirt alleviated those issues, and because of the tailored fit, never impeded my vision or drooped down awkwardly over my face.

Final Verdict on the YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirt

This performance fishing shirt receives top marks from me. Judging by the fit, style, sun protection, and cooling properties, I'm impressed. And having been through the wash cycle more than a dozen times, it doesn't shrink, discolor, or lose its shape.

The author wearing his new lucky fishing shirt from YETI | Justin Hoffman

The YETI name comes with high standards, and for anyone that owns one of their coolers, you know the quality and craftmanship that go into those. The same can be said for this line of sun shirts. Attention to detail is obvious and the results are worthy of the investment.

Speaking of cost, at a retail price of $75 US ($85 CAD), these shirts are affordable. And in my honest opinion, worth every penny.

I've gone from someone who shunned long-sleeved fishing shirts to pulling one on on almost every outing this summer. This YETI offering has made a convert out of me.

Justin Hoffman

The YETI Sunshirt is available in both men's and women's sizes and in a variety of colors.

To see the full lineup of YETI Hooded Ultra Lightweight Sunshirts, click HERE.

In the market for a pair of fishing shoes? Check out my full review of the Strike Bluefin Lace Sneakers HERE.