Heavyweights battle in King George VI and Queen Elizabeth with Breeders' Cup Turf spot on the line
This Saturday, Ascot Racecourse, just outside of London, plays host to one of the most prestigious events in the European racing calendar: the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, run over 1 1/2 miles. The race serves as a key qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, offering the winner a fees-paid berth into the championship event at Del Mar on Nov. 1, as part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.
Instituted in 2007, the Challenge Series comprises 93 races across 15 countries. This year, 14 qualifiers are held in England, with an additional five in Ireland and six in France.
Among the leading contenders on Saturday is Rebel’s Romance, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf and the 2022 edition held at Keeneland. Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, Rebel’s Romance seeks his first Group 1 victory on British soil, having recently captured the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at this course and distance during the Royal Ascot meeting. He finished third in this race last year and is expected to start as one of the leading choices in the betting.
Calandagan may assume the role of favourite following a strong showing in a French Group 1 last out. A proven performer at Ascot, Calandagan won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes here last year. Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, with Mickaël Barzalona to ride, Calandagan arrives with solid credentials, including a second-place finish to City of Troy in the Juddmonte International.
Another major player is Jan Brueghel, winner of the Group 1 St. Leger at Doncaster as a 3-year-old. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, he returned to action in April with a rare defeat but rebounded strongly with a commanding victory in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom. He is joined in the entries by stablemates Lambourn, Whirl, and Continuous, though Lambourn and Whirl are expected to be withdrawn. Continuous, who may be employed as a pacemaker, was entered in the Prince of Wales’s as a pacemaker for Los Angeles but that horse finished fifth, as Continuous finished last.
Also entered is Green Impact, who finished sixth in both the Irish Derby (behind Lambourn) and the 2000 Guineas, which was won by Ruling Court, with Field of Gold, regarded as Europe’s leading miler, finishing second.
While five horses have already earned their places in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, their participation is not guaranteed. Key upcoming qualifiers include:
- Grade 1 Sword Dancer (Saratoga – Aug. 9)
- Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap (Del Mar – Aug. 30)
- Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup (Kentucky Downs – Sept. 6)
- Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes (Leopardstown – Sept. 13)
- Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Longchamp – Oct. 5)
- Group 1 Champion Stakes (Ascot – Oct. 18)
