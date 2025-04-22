2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Built
Built, one of the biggest longshots in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, will try to give longtime trainer Wayne Catalano his first career Derby victory.
In this installment of my Respected Money betting profiles, we will take a look at a colt who enters this year’s 151st Run for the Roses off a disappointing effort in the Louisiana Derby.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Built
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: TBA / TRAINER: Wayne Catalano
RECORD: 6 starts: 2-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 103
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (prefers to press the pace)
CAREER EARNINGS: $244,204
This son of Hard Spun and Sea Garden will need a lot of things to break his way in order to hit the board in the Kentucky Derby.
Built Breeding
Sire: Hard Spun, who accumulated $2,673,470 in career earnings, showcased immense stamina and speed. Among his 11 finishes in the money in 13 total races were: a runner-up finish in the 2007 Kentucky Derby, a strong third in the 2007 Preakness (G1) as well as a second-place finish in the 2007 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). His connections are hoping he will pass on many of the same attributes that helped another son of his, Two Phil’s, post an impressive runner-up finish in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Dam: Sea Garden is a daughter of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin who won the 2007 Preakness. Curlin has sired champions of the Preakness, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic - most notably Good Magic, Malathaat, Nest, Cody’s Wish, and Vino Rosso - just to name a few.
Built Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
It is not yet known which jockey will ride Built in the Kentucky Derby.
68 year-old trainer Wayne Catalano will make his first appearance in the prestigious race in over two decades. The veteran trainer previously sent out fifth-place finisher Crypto Star in the 1997 Kentucky Derby.
Built Race History
Built has a career record of two wins, one runner-up, and two third-place finishes in nine career starts.
After proving to be no match to Derby rival East Avenue in his racing debut, Built broke his maiden at Keeneland with a 1 ½-length victory over Render Judgement at seven furlongs, improving his Equibase speed figure by 24 points (66-90).
The son of Hard Spun closed out his two-year-old season with his best performance to date, winning the Gun Runner Stakes by 6 ¾ lengths at Fair Grounds, earning a career-high 103 Equibase speed figure.
However, the winning streak did not extend into his 2025 starts, posting a runner-up finish in the Lecomte Stakes (Gr. 3) and a third-place finish in Fasig-Tipton Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2).
Built closed out his 2025 campaign with a concerning 5th-place finish in the Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) in which he faded badly down the stretch after taking the lead.
Built Kentucky Derby Outlook
Oddsmakers currently have Built listed at moonshot odds +5100 in Derby Futures. River Thames’s decision to skip the Kentucky Derby in favor of the Preakness resulted in Built’s inclusion in the Derby field. Despite his victory in the Gun Runner Stakes, Built’s late fade in the Louisiana Derby will likely lead to many handicappers to question his ability to get the added distance needed to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
