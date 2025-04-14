2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Journalism

Horse Racing On SI

The “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is only weeks away as the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for May 3 from Churchill Downs. 

Let’s start off my Respected Money horse betting profiles for all 20 Kentucky Derby hopefuls, with a contender that is expected to earn morning-line favoritism. 

Horse Info: Journalism

POST NUMBER: TBD

JOCKEY: Umberto Rispoli  / TRAINER: Michael W. McCarthy

RECORD: 5 starts: 4-0-1

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 110

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker / Mid-Pack

CAREER EARNINGS: $638,880

This son of Curlin and Mopotism is the likely morning-line favorite for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby. This three-year colt profiles as one of the top challengers for the Run for the Roses.

Journalism Breeding: Sire and Dam

Sire: Curlin has sired winners of the Preakness, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic but Journalism would be his first to enter the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle for the two-time Horse of the Year.

Dam: Mopotism is by Uncle Mo --who was one of the top horses I have ever profiled. Mopotism was the dam for 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, so the pedigree is strong on both sides.

Journalism Race History and Recent Results

Journalism has a career record of four wins with one show finish in five career starts. He has shown progression since his third place finish last October at Santa Anita in a six furlong sprint debut, posting four consecutive wins at three different tracks.

In mid-November Journalism broke his maiden with a win at a distance of one mile at Del Mar, chasing down Rank in the stretch with Ricardo Gonzalez aboard. He followed up his first trip to the winner’s circle with a 3 1⁄2 lengths victory in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) in December with current jockey Umberto Rispoli in the saddles.

Journalism earned his first stakes win in the San Felipe (G2) via a 1 ¾ -length victory at Santa Anita in March. 

The impressive colt capped off his undefeated 2025 campaign with a win in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 5, despite experiencing traffic trouble. He has displayed the ability to win by either pressing the pace or by rating mid-pack, off the speed.

He has posted a triple-digit Equibase Speed figure in each of his four wins (105-106-110-108), indicating another step forward could be on tap in the Kentucky Derby. 

Kentucky Derby Outlook

For his efforts, Journalism heads into the Kentucky Derby with the third-most points (122.5), behind Burnham Square (130) and Sandman (129). The +350 favorite in the current Derby Futures checks many of the boxes handicappers look for (pedigree, recent form, improving figures, solid recent workouts) when seeking out a Derby winner. The biggest challenge on tap Journalism will be how he responds to facing a large field -- since each of his last three wins came against small fields of only five entrants.

