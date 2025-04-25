Built Opts Out, Neoequos Draws In: Kentucky Derby Betting Profile
On Friday, the connections of Built announced they are withdrawing from the Kentucky Derby field, heading instead for the Pat Day Mile Stakes (G2).
Opting out has afforded Saffie Joseph’s trainee, Neoequos, to draw into the 151st Run for the Roses.
In this latest installment of my Respected Money betting profiles, we will take a look at a colt who has finished among the top three in five of six career starts.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Neoequos
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Flavien Prat / TRAINER: Saffie Joseph, Jr.
RECORD: 7 starts: 2-2-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 100
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (prefers to press the pace)
CAREER EARNINGS: $291,050
This son of Neolithic and Bold Birdie who owns a sprint-heavy pedigree, has shown an inability to finish strong in previous two-turn races, leading to distance limitation questions.
Neoequos Breeding
Sire: Neolithic earned $2,278,028 in his career, despite never winning a stakes race. The son of Harlan’s Holiday finished second in the 2017 Discovery Stakes (Gr. 3), third in the 2017 Pegasus World Cup (G1), third in the 2017 Woodward Stakes (G1), third in the 2017 Dubai World Cup (G1), and second in the 2017 Hagyard Fayette Stakes (Gr. 2).
Dam: Bold Birdie is a daughter of Birdstone, a talented colt who is best known for winning the 2004 Belmont Stakes (G1) and the 2004 Travers Stakes (G1). Birdstone sired 2009 Kentucky Derby champion Mine That Bird.
Neoequos Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jockey Flavien Prat has one Kentucky Derby victory in 8 career mounts - winning the 2019 Kentucky Derby aboard Country House, via disqualification of Maximum Security. Other notable results include: Battle of Midway (2017, 3rd), Hot Rod Charlie (2021, 2nd), Zandon (2022, 3rd), Angel of Empire (2023, 3rd), and Catching Freedom (2024, 4th).
This will mark trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s second appearance in the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 38-year-old trainer previously sent out seventh-place finisher White Abarrio in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Neoequos Race History
Neoequos has a career record of two wins, two seconds, and two third-place finishes in seven career starts.
After breaking his maiden at five furlongs on the dirt at Gulfstream Park, he earned two solid runner-up finishes in consecutive Florida Stallion Series stakes races as a two-year-old.
Following an allowance win at five furlongs to start off his 2025 campaign, he earned Derby qualifying points but faded in his most recents starts.
Neoequos finished third behind Derby contender Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth Stakes in his first attempt around two turns, only to finish third behind both Tappan Street and Sovereignty in the Florida Derby (G1) after leading at the top of the stretch.
Neoequos Kentucky Derby Outlook
After entering the field on Friday, oddsmakers installed Neoequost at moonshot odds of 60-1 in Derby Futures. Despite his in-the-money finish in the Fountain of Youth and the Florida Derby, Neoequos’ late fading results in potential distance limitations. However, his bullet four-furlong work in :48.43 on April 24, at Gulfstream Park, has his connections believing the colt’s tactical speed and recent form make him a candidate to upset the 20-horse field.
