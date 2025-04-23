2025 Kentucky Derby Top Betting Longshots By The Odds
Identifying longshots who have the potential to upset the field can turn Kentucky Derby investments into an extremely lucrative endeavor. Prior to Saturday’s all-important post-position draw, OnSI Horse Racing takes a look at the top longshot targets in the Futures’ market.
We start off our in-depth look with a lightly-raced closer for Brad Cox who is a runner-up finish away in the Holy Bull from entering the Run for the Roses undefeated.
Tappan Street +1400
JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: Brad Cox
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $643,400
SI’s FULL BETTING PROFILE: Tappan Street
Tappan’s Street extraordinary closing power was on full display in the Florida Derby, defeating Derby rival Sovereignty.
Due to his limited experience, oddsmakers currently have him moderately power-ranked as the sixth overall betting choice in Derby Futures at odds of +1400. The son of Into Mischief, who was listed at 71-1 in Pool 3 Futures’ in January, could see his odds fall into the single-digits near post-time if he continues posting bullet morning workouts at Churchill.
Luxor Cafe +1500
JOCKEY: Joao Moreira / TRAINER: Noriyuki Hori
RECORD: 6 starts: 4-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: n/a
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (Presser)
CAREER EARNINGS: $379,057
SI’s FULL BETTING PROFILE: Luxor Cafe
Luxor Cafe will be seeking to make history by becoming the first Japanese horse to win the Kentucky Derby. Historically, Japanese horses are 0-for-8 in the Run for the Roses.
This son of American Pharoah followed-up his win in the Hyacinth Stakes with an eye-popping 5-lengths win in the Fukuryu Stakes - crushing the field with a final three-eighths in 36.51.
After closing at odds of 98-1 in Pool 5 Futures in the middle of March, the odds on Noriyuki Hori’s entrant crashed following his impressive win in the Fukuryu Stakes at the end of the month. Luxor Cafe will aim to be the second Japanese horse in as many years to hit the board in the first leg of the Triple Crown (Forever Young, 3rd place, 2024).
Citizen Bull +1700
JOCKEY: Martin Garcia / TRAINER: Bob Baffert
RECORD: 6 starts: 4-0-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 107
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter / Presser
CAREER EARNINGS: $1,451,000
SI’s FULL BETTING PROFILE: Citizen Bull
The other of Baffert’s two prized entrants was the talk of the horse racing world after ripping off three consecutive wins in the American Pharoah Stakes (99), Breeders' Cup Juvenile (106), and Robert B. Lewis Stakes (107) - which displayed improving Equibase speed figures in each triumph.
However, the excitement quickly evaporated when the son of Into Mischief capped off his three-year-old campaign with a head-scratching 10-length defeat to Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby.
The impressive gate-to-wire victory (16/1) in the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile showed what Citizen Bull is capable of accomplishing when he gets loose on the front end. Horse racing bettors still find similar value (17-1) to his Pool 1 Futures’ opening odds of 25-1 posted back in October.
Grande +1900
JOCKEY: John Velazquez / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 106
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (Prefers to press the pace)
CAREER EARNINGS: $228,200
SI’s FULL BETTING PROFILE: Grande
This improving son of Curlin earned his first triple-digit Equibase speed figure (106) for his late-driving runner-up finish in the Wood Memorial Stakes behind Rodriguez. Top trainer Todd Pletcher, who will be in search of his third career Derby win, will send out a “live” runner who “sheets players” are strongly backing.
Despite a dropoff from the 28-1 that was offered in Pool 3 Futures’ in January, solid longshot value still exists at his current odds of +1900.
Coal Battle +2500
JOCKEY: Juan Vargas / TRAINER: Lonnie Briley
RECORD: 8 starts: 5-0-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 104
RUNNING STYLE: Closer / Mid-Pack
CAREER EARNINGS: $1,188,875
SI’s FULL BETTING PROFILE: Coal Battle
Coal Battle’s win in the Rebel Stakes, defeating Sandman, Publisher, and Tiztastic, earned him one the highest Equibase Speed figures (104) of any Derby entrant. However, his loss in the Arkansas Derby, finishing behind Sandman and Publisher, has many doubting his stamina, which is required to win the Kentucky Derby. Despite winning four of his last five races, Lonnie Briley’s hope to win the prestigious race in his Derby debut rests on a talent oddsmakers have listed in the Futures’ market at +2500 - not far from the opening odds of +4600 offered in Pool 3 Futures’.
