2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Kit: Profiles, Analysis, Odds & More
The 151st Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs is only eight days away. This year’s installment of the Run for the Roses, consisting of 20 talented horses, is a wide-open betting affair that sports bettors are hoping to capitalize on.
Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Michael McCarthy’s standout Journalism is expected to be named the morning-line favorite due to winning four consecutive stakes races, highlighted most recently by his score in the Santa Anita Derby. Despite his dominant resume and solid pedigree, facing smaller California fields is potentially his only drawback.
Behind Journalism, Bill Mott’s top closer Sovereignty, Arkansas Derby winner Sandman, Florida Derby winner Tappan Street, Japanese invader Luxor Cafe, and Blue Grass champion Burnham Square are among the top tier contenders.
After a three-year ban, six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert is back with two longshots in Rodriguez and Citizen Bull as he looks to break a tie with Ben Jones for the most wins in Kentucky Derby history.
2025 Kentucky Derby Info:
Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025,
Time: Post time 6:57 p.m. EST, 3:57 p.m. PT
TV: NBC and Peacock
Distance: 1¼-mile, dirt
Purse: $5 million
Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
Betting on the Kentucky Derby Is Lucrative
The "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" has delivered very profitable payouts in recent years.
Just how lucrative?
The average odds of the last four Derby the winner has paid an average of 35-1, the exacta (top two runners) has paid an average of 649-1, while the trifecta (top three runners) has paid out at an average of 4,900-1!
Last 4 Kentucky Derby Payouts
2024 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mystik Dan, 18-1)
Win: $39.22
Exacta (Mystik Dan/Sierra Leone): $258.56
Trifecta (Mystik Dan/Sierra Leone/Forever Young): $1,113.84
2023 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mage, 15-1)
Win: $32.42
Exacta (Mage/Two Phil’s): $330.44
Trifecta (Mage/Two Phil’s/Angel of Empire): $1,964.00
2022 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Rich Strike, 80-1)
Win: $163.60
Exacta (Rich Strike/Epicenter): $4,101.20
Trifecta (Rich Strike/Epicenter/Zandon): $14,870.70
2021 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mandaloun, 26-1) *Medina Spirit disqualified
Win: $52.00
Exacta (Mandaloun/Hot Rod Charlie): $503.60
Trifecta (Mandaloun/Hot Rod Charlie/Essential Quality): $1,696.00
2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Breakdowns:
Built (Withdrawn)
Neoequos (Profile Coming Soon)
2025 Kentucky Derby: By The Odds
Historical View - Post-Positions (Coming Soon)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
