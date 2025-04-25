Horse Racing On SI

2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Kit: Profiles, Analysis, Odds & More

Get a complete breakdown of every horse in the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including profiles, betting odds, and the top contenders to watch.

Frank Taddeo

May 4, 2024: Mystik Dan, right, wins the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish. Forever Young, with Ryusei Sakai up, center, finished third and Sierra Leone, left, with Tyler Gaffalione up, finished second.
May 4, 2024: Mystik Dan, right, wins the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish. Forever Young, with Ryusei Sakai up, center, finished third and Sierra Leone, left, with Tyler Gaffalione up, finished second. / Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 151st Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs is only eight days away. This year’s installment of the Run for the Roses, consisting of 20 talented horses, is a wide-open betting affair that sports bettors are hoping to capitalize on.

Road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Michael McCarthy’s standout Journalism is expected to be named the morning-line favorite due to winning four consecutive stakes races, highlighted most recently by his score in the Santa Anita Derby. Despite his dominant resume and solid pedigree, facing smaller California fields is potentially his only drawback.

Behind Journalism, Bill Mott’s top closer Sovereignty, Arkansas Derby winner Sandman, Florida Derby winner Tappan Street, Japanese invader Luxor Cafe, and Blue Grass champion Burnham Square are among the top tier contenders. 

After a three-year ban, six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert is back with two longshots in Rodriguez and Citizen Bull as he looks to break a tie with Ben Jones for the most wins in Kentucky Derby history.

2025 Kentucky Derby Info:

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025, 

Time: Post time 6:57 p.m. EST, 3:57 p.m. PT

TV: NBC and Peacock

Distance: 1¼-mile, dirt

Purse: $5 million

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Betting on the Kentucky Derby Is Lucrative

The "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" has delivered very profitable payouts in recent years. 

Just how lucrative? 

The average odds of the last four Derby the winner has paid an average of 35-1, the exacta (top two runners) has paid an average of 649-1, while the trifecta (top three runners) has paid out at an average of 4,900-1!

Last 4 Kentucky Derby Payouts

2024 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mystik Dan, 18-1)

Win: $39.22

Exacta (Mystik Dan/Sierra Leone): $258.56

Trifecta (Mystik Dan/Sierra Leone/Forever Young): $1,113.84

2023 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mage, 15-1)

Win: $32.42

Exacta (Mage/Two Phil’s): $330.44

Trifecta (Mage/Two Phil’s/Angel of Empire): $1,964.00

2022 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Rich Strike, 80-1)

Win: $163.60

Exacta (Rich Strike/Epicenter): $4,101.20

Trifecta (Rich Strike/Epicenter/Zandon): $14,870.70

Rich Strik
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2022. / Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Kentucky Derby (Winner: Mandaloun, 26-1) *Medina Spirit disqualified

Win: $52.00

Exacta (Mandaloun/Hot Rod Charlie): $503.60

Trifecta (Mandaloun/Hot Rod Charlie/Essential Quality): $1,696.00

2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Breakdowns:

Burnham Square

Sovereignty

Sandman

Tappan Street

Rodriguez

Grande

Flying Mohawk

Coal Battle

Citizen Bull

Journalism

Final Gambit

Tiztastic

Luxor Cafe

Admire Daytona

Publisher

Chunk of Gold

East Avenue

American Promise

Owen Almighty

Built (Withdrawn)

Neoequos (Profile Coming Soon)

2025 Kentucky Derby: By The Odds

Top Betting Contenders

Top Betting Longshots

Top Betting Moonshots

Historical View - Post-Positions (Coming Soon)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

