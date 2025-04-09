Burnham Square Wins 2025 Blue Grass Stakes In Impressive Fashion

#3 BURNHAM SQUARE ($10.48) from last to first to win the $1.25 million Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at @keenelandracing and secure his spot in the Kentucky Derby. The son of Liam's Map (@LanesEndFarms) was ridden by @b_hernandezjr and is trained by @IanwilkesRacing. pic.twitter.com/oIZghBdl5S