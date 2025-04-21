2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Chunk of Gold
2025 Kentucky Derby longshot contender Chunk of Gold heads into the 151st Run for the Roses as an under-the-radar colt who could outperform his odds.
In this installment of my Respected Money Kentucky Derby horse betting profiles, we will analyze a deep closer who has proven he excels racing on dirt.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Chunk of Gold
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Jareth Loveberry / TRAINER: Ethan West
RECORD: 4 starts: 1-3-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $348,818
This son of Preservationist and Play for Gold profiles as an emerging late-developing performer who owns a potentially stamina-heavy pedigree.
Chunk of Gold Breeding
Sire: Preservationist achieved success (in the money in 9 of 11 career races) running long distances on dirt, most notably winning the 2019 Woodward Stakes (G1) and the 2019 Suburban Stakes (G2).
Dam: Play for Gold is a daughter of Cairo Prince, who is best known for winning the 2014 Holy Bull (G2). It should be noted that Cairo Prince’s sire, Pioneer of the Nile, was the 2009 Kentucky Derby runner-up who later sired 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. The lineage is evident.
Chunk of Gold Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
This will be jockey Jareth Loveberry’s second Derby mount after finishing second in 2023 aboard Two Phil’s.
32-year old trainer Ethan West, who competes primarily at Turfway Park, will be making his Kentucky Derby debut.
Chunk of Gold Race History
Chunk of Gold has a career record of one win with three second-place finishes in four career starts.
He broke his maiden in his racing debut at Turfway Park, showcasing his strong closing ability to win by ‘neck’ at a distance of six-furlongs.
Following a second-place finish in the Turfway Prevue Stakes in his first race of 2025, he earned a runner-up finish behind Magnitude in the Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds in February - notably ahead of Derby rivals Built (3rd), American Promise (5th), and East Avenue (10th).
Chunk of Gold posted a third consecutive second-place finish in the Louisiana Derby (G2) behind Derby foe Tiztastic in March at Fair Grounds, earning a career-best 96 Equibase speed figure.
Chunk of Gold Kentucky Derby Outlook
Oddsmakers currently have Chunk of Gold listed as a longshot at +3200 in Derby Futures. If you believe the son of Preservationist can handle the distance in the Derby then using a closer like Chunk of Gold on the bottom rung of trifecta and superfecta tickets is a wise endeavor to add serious value to payouts. His bullet five-furlong work in :59.60 at Turfway Park on April 12, combined with his late closing style, undeniably adds betting intrigue.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Horse Racing News:
2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Publisher
2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Journalism
2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Burnham Square