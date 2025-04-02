Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson Celebrates as Sandman Qualifies for Kentucky Derby
Sandman looks follow in Mystic Dan's footsteps by becoming the second consecutive horse to win the Arkansas Derby and then go on to finish in first at the Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old colt is owned by D.J. Stable, St. Elias Stablr, West Point Thoroughbreds, and CJ Stables. Actor and producer Qriffin Johnson is part of this ownership group.
Johnson took to Instagram to help celebrate the win. He posted a series of photos of Sandman to his 2.6 million followers witht he caption "SANDMAN WINS THE $1.5M ARKANSAS DERBY.. WE ARE RACING IN THE 2025 KENTUCKY DERBY!!!!"
Also in that social media post was a video of Johnson proudly exclaiming "We are going to the Derby. We are going to the Derby. We are going to the Kentucky Derby!"
Sandman is trained by Mark E Casse and its jockey is Jose Ortiz. Sandman already has 129 qualifying points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, which is the most of any of the qualifying horses before heading into the April 5th prep races.
More Horse Racing News
Sandman Secures Spot in Kentucky Derby With Win At Arkansas Derby
America's Best Racing Lists Flying Mohawk, Tiztastic as Horses "Heating Up" Heading Into the Kentucky Derby
Buster Posey, Giants Coaches Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby