Kentucky Oaks 151: Post Positions & Opening Odds
Following Saturday night’s post-position draw the 2025 Kentucky Oaks is now set. The "Lilies for the Fillies” drew a field of 14 female standouts.
The Kentucky Oaks will be televised on Friday, April 2, on NBC Sports, on USA Network, and will also air on FanDuel TV.
Brad Cox’s undefeated Good Cheer drew post position 11 and was installed as the overwhelming 6/5 morning-line favorite. The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro has been magnificent, defeating all of her rivals by a whopping 42 ½ lengths! After winning the Rags to Riches Stakes and the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) to close out 2024, she handled both of her 2025 starts with ease, winning the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (Gr. 2) and the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). In her typical running style, she stalked the pace before drawing clear to earn a career-best 102 Equibase Speed figure with jockey Luis Saez in the irons.
In the Oaks, Good Cheer’s perfect 6-for-6 record (3-for-3 at Churchill Downs) will be challenged by a talented slew of contenders headlined by Bob Baffert’s Tenma (12-1), who drew post No. 9 and enters the Oaks fresh off three straight graded stakes victories.
2025 Kentucky Oaks Info
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Time: Post time 5:51 p.m. EST, 2:51 p.m. PT
TV: NBCSN
Distance: 1 ⅛ -mile, dirt
Purse: $1.5 million
Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
Rounding out the top tier betting contenders are: John Ortiz’s trainee Quietside (8-1) who drew post position No. 14 and Mark Casse’s La Cara (6-1) who was assigned post No. 7. The top jockey-trainer combo of Brian Hernandez and Ken McPeek who won the Kentucky Oaks last year with Thorpedo Anna, will look to go back-to-back with Take Charge Milady (12-1) from post No. 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
