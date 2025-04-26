Horse Racing On SI

Kentucky Oaks 151: Post Positions & Opening Odds

Good Cheer draws post No. 11 and is the clear 6/5 favorite in the 151st Kentucky Oaks

Frank Taddeo

Kentucky Oaks hopeful Take Charge Milady puts in final workout at Churchill Downs, before the race. Photo by Pat McDonogh. April 23, 2025
Kentucky Oaks hopeful Take Charge Milady puts in final workout at Churchill Downs, before the race. Photo by Pat McDonogh. April 23, 2025 / Pat McDonogh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following Saturday night’s post-position draw the 2025 Kentucky Oaks is now set. The "Lilies for the Fillies” drew a field of 14 female standouts.

The Kentucky Oaks will be televised on Friday, April 2, on NBC Sports, on USA Network, and will also air on FanDuel TV.

Brad Cox’s undefeated Good Cheer drew post position 11 and was installed as the overwhelming 6/5 morning-line favorite. The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro has been magnificent, defeating all of her rivals by a whopping 42 ½ lengths!  After winning the Rags to Riches Stakes and the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) to close out 2024, she handled both of her 2025 starts with ease, winning the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (Gr. 2) and the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). In her typical running style, she stalked the pace before drawing clear to earn a career-best 102 Equibase Speed figure with jockey Luis Saez in the irons.

In the Oaks, Good Cheer’s perfect 6-for-6 record (3-for-3 at Churchill Downs) will be challenged by a talented slew of contenders headlined by Bob Baffert’s Tenma (12-1), who drew post No. 9 and enters the Oaks fresh off three straight graded stakes victories.

2025 Kentucky Oaks Info

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025 

Time: Post time 5:51 p.m. EST, 2:51 p.m. PT

TV: NBCSN

Distance: 1 ⅛ -mile, dirt

Purse: $1.5  million

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Rounding out the top tier betting contenders are: John Ortiz’s trainee Quietside (8-1) who drew post position No. 14 and Mark Casse’s La Cara (6-1) who was assigned post No. 7.  The top jockey-trainer combo of Brian Hernandez and Ken McPeek who won the Kentucky Oaks last year with Thorpedo Anna, will look to go back-to-back with Take Charge Milady (12-1) from post No. 10.

Be sure to check out our 2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Kit - which features a complete breakdown of every horse in the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including profiles, betting odds, and the top contenders to watch!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Horse Racing News

Kentucky Derby Historic Trends: Best & Worst Post Positions

2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Kit: Profiles, Analysis, Odds & More

By the Odds: 2025 Kentucky Derby Top Betting Contenders

Published |Modified
Frank Taddeo
FRANK TADDEO

Frank Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Besides contributing NFL fantasy analysis with a Vegas slant, Frank Taddeo primarily performs as On SI’s Senior Fantasy Analyst, providing his significant experience and resources in the sports world.

Home/Kentucky Derby