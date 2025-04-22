2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Owen Almighty
After initially opting out of the Kentucky Derby, in favor of the Pat Day Mile, the connections of Owen Almighty decided to re-enter the 151st edition of the Run for the Roses.
In this installment of my Respected Money Derby betting profiles, we will dive into a colt who faded badly in the Blue Grass Stakes, raising serious doubts about distance limitations.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Owen Almighty
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Javier Castellano / TRAINER: Brian A. Lynch
RECORD: 7 starts: 3-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 98
RUNNING STYLE: Front-Runner / Presser
CAREER EARNINGS: $499,935
This son of Speightstown and Tempers Rising will look to rebound after a disappointing 6th-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes at a distance of 1 ⅛ miles.
Owen Almighty Breeding
Sire: Owen Almighty is a son of Speightstown, best known for his supreme speed. The 2004 Eclipse Award Champion Sprinter statement victory came via winning the 2004 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1).
Dam: Tempers Rising is a daughter of Bayern who won the 2014 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) as well as the 2014 Haskell (G1) under the tutelage of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
Owen Almighty Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jockey Javier Castellano is 1-for-16 in Kentucky Derby mounts, with his lone trip to the winner’s circle coming aboard Mage in 2023 at odds of 15-1.
This will be Brian Lynch’s second attempt to win the Kentucky Derby after an 11th-place finish with Classic Causeway back in 2022.
Owen Almighty Race History
Owen Almighty has a career record of three wins and two runner-up finishes in seven career starts.
Lynch’s entrant commenced his career by breaking his maiden race over the Churchill Downs dirt surface last June at a distance of 5 ½ furlongs, followed up by a victory in the Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) at a distance of seven furlongs.
The son of Speightstown was unable to remain undefeated, finishing behind Jonathan’s Way in the Iroquois Stakes (Gr. 3) at Churchill at a distance of one mile.
It appeared that Owen Almighty had won his third race in four tries in the Pasco Stakes. However, despite crossing the finish line first, he was disqualified to fifth after the steward’s ruled interference.
After a runner-up finish behind John Hancock in the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3), he put forth an impressive effort winning the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) by 3 ½ lengths, earning a career-best 98 Equibase speed figure.
However, the momentum of two consecutive solid races quickly evaporated after finishing far behind (6th overall) Derby rivals Burnham Square and East Avenue (who ran 1-2) in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1).
Owen Almighty Kentucky Derby Outlook
Oddsmakers currently have Owen Almighty listed at longshot odds +2100 in Derby Futures. It is hard to endorse a horse when his trainer openly hints at distance limitations. Following his dismal showing in the Blue Grass, Lynch stated: “He had the perfect trip and had every chance to make it his race, but he came up a little empty when we needed it. I don’t think the Derby is the way we will go.”
I am unsure what ultimately led his connections to re-enter the Derby, but there are simply too many questions to support an investment in Owen Almighty.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
