2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Tappan Street
The lightly raced son of North America’s leading sire Into Mischief, Tappan Street, enters the Kentucky Derby with an impressive but brief racing career.
In this installment of my Respected Money Kentucky Derby horse betting profiles, we will analyze one of the two top contenders for trainer Brad Cox.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Tappan Street
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: Brad Cox
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $643,400
This son of Into Mischief and Virginia Key profiles as a solid win contender for the 151st Run for the Roses due to his extraordinary showcase of closing power.
Tappan Street's Breeding: Sire and Dam
Sire: Horse racing fans know Into Mischief quite well as he has sired two of the last five Derby winners. The brilliant colt, who earned $597,080 in six career races, passed on his winning pedigree to 2020 Derby winner Authentic as well as 2021 eventual champion Mandaloun* (finished second but was later declared the winner after the disqualification of Medina Spirit due to a positive drug test). In addition to Tappan Street, Into Mischief is also the sire of Sovereignty and Citizen Bull.
Dam: Virginia Key is the daughter of Distorted Humor who is best-known for siring 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness champion Funny Cide.
Tappan Street's Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jockey Luis Saez will be seeking his first trip to the winner’s circle aboard Tappan Street. Saez has ridden in 11 previous Derby’s: Will Take Charge (2013 - finished 8th), Samraat (2014, finished 5th), Keen Ice (2015, finished 7th), Brody’s Cause (2016, finished 7th), J Boys Echo (2017, finished 15th), Bravazo (2018, finished 6th), Maximum Security (2019, 1st, disqualified to 17th), Essential Quality (2021, finished 3rd), Charge It (2022, finished 17th), Tapit Trice (2023, finished 7th) and Dornoch (2024, finished 10th)
Trainer Brad Cox is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby, fielding 11 entrants in the prestigious race since 2021. Cox, who has one Kentucky Derby win (2021 with Mandaloun, via disqualification) over that span, has two entrants this year in Tappan Street and Final Gambit.
Tappan Street's Race History
Tappan Street has a career record of two wins and one second-place finish in three career starts. The lightly-race colt broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park at the end of December with a driving move late in the lane at a distance of seven furlongs.
In his second career start, he came up short to Derby rival Burnham Square in the Holy Bull in early February at Gulfstream Park - which was the only time he failed to post a 90+ Equibase Speed rating (89).
Saez, who has been aboard Tappen Street in all three of his starts, guided him to a rebound victory with a powerful mid-pack move in the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream at the end oif March. Defeating expected Derby rivals Sovereignty and Madaket Road helped him earn a career-best 96 Equibase Speed figure.
Tappan Street Kentucky Derby Outlook
Tappan Street punched his ticket into the Kentucky Derby after earnig the sixth-most points (110). Due to his limited experience, oddsmakers currently have him moderately power-ranked as the sixth overall betting choice in Derby Futures at odds of +1400. Can Tappan Street become the third Derby champion for North America’s top sire in his first race outside of Flordia? If his recent works, since his win in the Florida Derby, are any indication, then he could be sitting on a big effort in his third start of 2025.
