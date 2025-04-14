Gosger Scores In Lexington Stakes, Preakness Could Be Up Next

GOSGER ($10.60) rolled right on by Bracket Buster in the $400,000 Lexington Stakes (G3) at @KeenelandRacing. @brenpwalsh trains the 3YO Nyquist (@DarleyAmerica) colt who earned 20 @KentuckyDerby points. @IradOrtiz was up! pic.twitter.com/br1imr7TM7