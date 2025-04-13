Burnham Square Sits Atop 2025 Kentucky Derby Final Points Total Leaderboard
The final points leaderboard for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby has horse racing fans with the one burning question: How many horses who qualified will choose to run in the prestigious first leg of the Triple Crown?
There is no doubt that the top tier of Burnham Square, Sandman, Journalism and Sovereignty will all take their place in the Run for the Roses. In addition, UAE Derby winner Admire Daytona as well as Japanese-invader Luxor Cafe have each confirmed their intention to run in the Derby.
On Friday, it was announced that Brian Lynch’s Owen Almighty will pass up the Kenucky Derby and instead head to the Pat Day Mile. Later in the day, UAE Derby runner-up Heart of Honor also declined his invitations.
With Owen Almighty and Heart of Honor opting out, Flying Mohawk and Grande both get in. Any further deflections would allow Madaket Road in the field as he sits next up on the points leaderboard.
The Top Kentucky Derby Contenders
Burnham Square - The 3-year-old son of Liam’s Map heads into the Kentucky Derby finished as the overall points leader (130) after his impressive last-to-first finish in the Blue Grass Stakes. Ian Wilkes’ has this colt in peak form winning three of his last four starts.
Sandman - The winner of the Arkansas Derby finished second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 129 points. The son of Tapit has improved in every start, increasing his Equibase Speed Figure in each of his last five starts, capped off with a career-best 104 figure in the Arkansas Derby.
Journalism - This son of Curlin and Mopotism is the likely morning-line favorite for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby based on his fourth consecutive victory in the Santa Anita Derby.
Tappan Street - Brad Cox has a ‘live longshot’ based on his impressive win over Sovereignty in the Florida Derby The son of Into Mischief's biggest issue is limited experience (only three career starts) but still managed to grab the sixth-most Derby points (110).
Sovereignty- Bill Mott will have this talented colt ready to rebound off his runner-up finish in the Florida Derby that snapped a two-race winning streak. The winner of the Fountain of Youth and Street Sense stakes has posted 95+ Equibase Speed figures in three straight starts.
Horse
Points
Trainer
Sire
Record
130
Ian Wilkes
Liam's Map
6-3-1-1
129
Mark Casse
Tapit
8-3-1-2
122.5
Michael McCarthy
Curlin
5-4-0-1
121.25
Bob Baffert
Authentic
5-2-2-1
119
Steve Asmussen
Tiz the Law
8-3-1-2
110
Brad Cox
Into Mischief
3-2-1-0
100
Bill Mott
Into Mischief
5-2-2-0
95
Brad Cox
Not This Time
4-2-1-1
75
Lonnie Briley
Coal Front
8-5-0-1
71.25
Ethan West
Preservationist
4-1-3-0
60
Bob Baffert
Into Mischief
6-4-0-1
60
Brendan Walsh
Medaglia d'Oro
5-2-1-0
55
Steve Asmussen
American Pharoah
7-0-2-3
50
D. Wayne Lukas
Justify
9-2-1-0
50
Todd Pletcher
Maclean's Music
4-2-1-1
50
Brad Cox
Frosted
4-2-1-0
50
Whit Beckman
Karakontie
6-2-2-0
50
Todd Pletcher
Curlin
3-2-1-0
Euro
Yukihiro Kato
Drefong
6-2-2-0
Japan
Noriyuki Hori
American Pharoah
6-4-1-0
46
Bob Baffert
Quality Road
5-1-2-1
