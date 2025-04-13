Horse Racing On SI

Burnham Square Sits Atop 2025 Kentucky Derby Final Points Total Leaderboard

The three-year old colt has 130 Kentucky Derby qualifying points while Sandman has 129.

Luan Machado, on East Avenue, was in the lead for the first turn while Brian J, Hernandez Jr, ridding in Burnham Square, was in last place. Hernandez won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland Tuesday afternoon and Machado took second. April 8, 2025
The final points leaderboard for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby has horse racing fans with the one burning question: How many horses who qualified will choose to run in the prestigious first leg of the Triple Crown?

There is no doubt that the top tier of Burnham Square, Sandman, Journalism and Sovereignty will all take their place in the Run for the Roses. In addition, UAE Derby winner Admire Daytona as well as Japanese-invader Luxor Cafe have each confirmed their intention to run in the Derby. 

On Friday, it was announced that Brian Lynch’s Owen Almighty will pass up the Kenucky Derby and instead head to the Pat Day Mile. Later in the day, UAE Derby runner-up Heart of Honor also declined his invitations.

With Owen Almighty and Heart of Honor opting out, Flying Mohawk and Grande both get in. Any further deflections would allow Madaket Road in the field as he sits next up on the points leaderboard. 

The Top Kentucky Derby Contenders

Burnham Square - The 3-year-old son of Liam’s Map heads into the Kentucky Derby finished as the overall points leader (130) after his impressive last-to-first finish in the Blue Grass Stakes. Ian Wilkes’ has this colt in peak form winning three of his last four starts.

Sandman - The winner of the Arkansas Derby finished second on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 129 points. The son of Tapit has improved in every start, increasing his Equibase Speed Figure in each of his last five starts, capped off with a career-best 104 figure in the Arkansas Derby. 

Journalism - This son of Curlin and Mopotism is the likely morning-line favorite for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby based on his fourth consecutive victory in the Santa Anita Derby.

Tappan Street - Brad Cox has a ‘live longshot’ based on his impressive win over Sovereignty in the Florida Derby The son of Into Mischief's biggest issue is limited experience (only three career starts) but still managed to grab the sixth-most Derby points (110). 

Sovereignty- Bill Mott will have this talented colt ready to rebound off his runner-up finish in the Florida Derby that snapped a two-race winning streak. The winner of the Fountain of Youth and Street Sense stakes has posted 95+ Equibase Speed figures in three straight starts.

Horse

Points

Trainer

Sire

Record

Burnham Square

130

Ian Wilkes

Liam's Map

6-3-1-1

Sandman

129

Mark Casse


Tapit

8-3-1-2

Journalism

122.5

Michael McCarthy


Curlin

5-4-0-1

Rodriguez

121.25

Bob Baffert


Authentic

5-2-2-1

Tiztastic

119

Steve Asmussen


Tiz the Law

8-3-1-2

Tappan Street

110

Brad Cox


Into Mischief

3-2-1-0

Sovereignty

100

Bill Mott


Into Mischief

5-2-2-0

Final Gambit

95

Brad Cox


Not This Time

4-2-1-1

Coal Battle

75

Lonnie Briley


Coal Front

8-5-0-1

Chunk of Gold

71.25

Ethan West


Preservationist

4-1-3-0

Citizen Bull

60

Bob Baffert


Into Mischief

6-4-0-1

East Avenue

60

Brendan Walsh


Medaglia d'Oro

5-2-1-0

Publisher

55

Steve Asmussen


American Pharoah

7-0-2-3

American Promise

50

D. Wayne Lukas


Justify

9-2-1-0

River Thames

50

Todd Pletcher


Maclean's Music

4-2-1-1

Flood Zone

50

Brad Cox


Frosted

4-2-1-0

Flying Mohawk

50

Whit Beckman


Karakontie

6-2-2-0

Grande

50

Todd Pletcher


Curlin

3-2-1-0

Admire Daytona

Euro

Yukihiro Kato


Drefong

6-2-2-0

Luxor Cafe

Japan

Noriyuki Hori


American Pharoah

6-4-1-0

Madaket Road

46

Bob Baffert


Quality Road

5-1-2-1

Frank Taddeo
FRANK TADDEO

Frank Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Besides contributing NFL fantasy analysis with a Vegas slant, Frank Taddeo primarily performs as On SI’s Senior Fantasy Analyst, providing his significant experience and resources in the sports world.

