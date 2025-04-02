Kentucky Derby's Best Party: Sports Illustrated’s ‘Revel At The Races’ Returns to for 2025
Sports Illustrated’s Revel at the Races returns for its second year, bringing an
unforgettable night of music and celebration to Derby 151 weekend. In partnership with
J Wagner Group, this exclusive event will be headlined by Diplo, with Special Guest
Xandra Pohl opening.
Taking place at Ice House, one of downtown Louisville’s premier venues, CELSIUS will
keep attendees energized all night long as the official energy drink, while Tito’s
Handmade Vodka and Maker’s Mark return as the official vodka and bourbon,
respectively.
Tickets are available now, and Verizon is offering exclusive ticket opportunities for customers via Verizon Access, the customer loyalty program that offers special deals and experiences for Verizon customers.
Last year’s inaugural event was a ‘must attend’ with the who’s who from the race, sports
and music scenes in attendance from Travis Kelce to Aaron Rodgers, Alix Earle and
Devante Adams. The second annual event promises to offer the same level of top notch
hospitality in the very intimate venue.
WHEN: Friday, May 2, 2025; Doors open at 10 PM
WHERE: Hosted at Ice House in Downtown Louisville; 226 E Washington St, Louisville,
KY 40202
TICKETS: Limited tickets available for purchase starting at $1,000 at
revelattheraces.com. For VIP table inquiries, contact zgoldberg@authentic.com or
joey@jwagnergroup.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Maris Halpern; maris@rmg-pr.com
More Horse Racing News
Buster Posey, Giants Coaches Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby
Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson Celebrates as Sandman Qualifies for Kentucky Derby
Flying Mohawk Qualifies for Kentucky Derby After Placing at Jeff Ruby Steaks
America's Best Racing Lists Flying Mohawk, Tiztastic as Horses "Heating Up" Heading Into the Kentucky Derby