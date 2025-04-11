Kentucky Derby Shakeup: Flying Mohawk, Grande In the Run for the Roses in 2025
As expected, there was a shake-up among the 2025 Kentucky Derby entrants on Friday afternoon.
Early in the day, trainer Brian Lynch announced on Friday that Owen Almighty will not run in the 151st running of the Run For the Roses, instead opting for the Pat Day Mile.
The connections of the son of Speightstown, who finished 12th overall in Kentucky Derby points (65), ultimately decided against entering the most prestigious race of the year after Owen Almighty’s disappointing sixth-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes.
“He had the perfect trip and had every chance to make it his race, but he came up a little empty when we needed it,” Lynch told reporters on Thursday.
Prior to the Blue Grass, there was excitement following his career-best effort in winning the Tampa Bay Derby on March 8. The gifted colt, who has hit the board in five of seven career starts (7-3-2-0), will put his talents on display on the Derby undercard on May 3.
The defection of Owen Almighty now bumps Whit Beckman’s Flying Mohawk up from No. 21 into the Top 20 for the Kentucky Derby. The son of Karakontie, who was last seen finishing second to Final Gambit in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3), will enter the Derby with three straight 91+ Equibase efforts that has earned him wins in two of his last three starts.
Later in the day, it was announced that Heart of Honor, who lost a thriller to Admire Daytona in the 2 UAE Derby, will also not run in the Derby.
With Heart of Honor out, Mike Repole’s emerging Grande now earns the spot among the coveted field of 20. The son of Curlin was visually impressive in his runner-up finish to Rodriguez in the Wood Memorial.
Madaket Road, who sits No. 23 overall on the points leaderboard, will now await Brendan Walsh’s decision regarding the status of East Avenue. The son of Medaglia d'Oro came up just short in the Blue Grass, but his runner-up finish earned him a career-best 104 Equibase rating.
“We’d have to seriously consider it (the KentuckyDerby). We’ll go back and talk among ourselves and see what we do,” said Lynch.
