Road to The Kentucky Derby: Japan's Fukuryu Stakes Pole Positions and Race Info
Japan's Road to the Kentucky Derby comes to an end this weekend with the fourth and final event, the Fukuryu Stakes. There are 40-20-12-8-4 Kentucky Derby Qualifying points awarded to the top five finishes, the largest number of points for any of the Japanese races. Eleven three-year old Colts will race in the 1 1/8 mile dirt track at Nakayama Racecourse in Chiba.
Heading into Saturday's race, Luxor Cafe, is the only horse participating in the Fukuryu Stakes that has earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points. If he wins on Saturday, he'll earn enough points to race at Churchill Downs on May 3rd for the 151st Kentucky Derby.
Fukuryu Stakes Race Info
- Location: Nakayama Racecourse, Chiba
- Distance: 1,800 meters (approximately 1 1/8 miles)
- Surface: Dirt
- Age Qualification: Three-year-olds
- 2025 Purse: $265,000
- Post Time: 1:40 am (est)
- Saturday, March 29th
In 2024 TO Password won the Fukuryu Stakes, earning him a spot in the Run for the Roses and went on to finish in fifth in the Kentucky Derby. Will this year's Fukuryu Stakes winner have the same or better results? We will see after the race on March 29th.
