Santa Anita Derby: Two Kentucky Derby Contenders Battle in a Field of Five
With just under a month left until the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3rd we are entering the final weekend of Kentucky Derby Prep Races. There's five races left int he Road to the Kentucky Derby but perhaps none more important than the action in Santa Anita Park for the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday April, 5th.
There's 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points up for grabs but two of the horses, Citizen Bull and Journalism have already locked up spots in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Heading into the weekend, Citizen Bull has 60 qualifying points, the 9th most, while Journalism has the 14th most with 47.5. Renowned horse trainer Bob Baffert trains Citizen Bull and Barnes, which is also racing in Santa Anita. Citizen Bull has one first-place finish in one start this year, plus another three first-place finishes in four starts in 2024, and has earned $1.4 million throughout his career. His top contender in the Santa Anita Derby is Journalism. The Michael W. McCarthy trained colt also has finished in first in four of his five career starts including winning the Breeder's Cup Juvenile race last year.
Santa Anita Derby Odds-Trainers-Jockey
HORSE
TRAINER
JOCKEY
ODDS
CITIZEN BULL
BOB BAFFERT
Martin Garcia
9-5
JOURNALISM
MICHAEL MCCARTHY
Umberto Rispoli
6-5
BARNES
BOB BAFFERT
Juan Hernandez
3-1
WESTWOOD
JOHN SHIERREFFS
Tiago Pereira
20-1
BAEZA
JOHN SHIERREFFS
Hector Berrios
6-1
Though Journalism and Citizen Bull are the heavy favorites, if any of the other three horses manage to finish first or second, they will likely be headed to the Kentucky Derby on May 3rd thanks to this race's qualifying points.
The Santa Anita Derby has produced nine Kentucky Derby winners Majestic Prince (1969) , Affirmed (1978), Winning Colors (1988), Silence (1989), I’ll Have Another (2012), California Chrome (2014), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020). KentuckyDerby.com called the 1 1/8 mile race the "premier" West Coach Kentucky Derby prep race.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
