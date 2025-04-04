Horse Racing On SI

Santa Anita Derby: Two Kentucky Derby Contenders Battle in a Field of Five

Journalism and Citizen Bull are the heavy favorites in the Santa Anita Derby and already have enough qualifying points to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Bill Enright

Nov 4, 2023; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Nobals (7), with jockey Gerardo Corrales up, beats Big Invasion (1), with jockey Joel Rosario up. to win the BREEDERS' CUP TURF SPRINT during the 2023 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Nobals (7), with jockey Gerardo Corrales up, beats Big Invasion (1), with jockey Joel Rosario up. to win the BREEDERS' CUP TURF SPRINT during the 2023 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With just under a month left until the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3rd we are entering the final weekend of Kentucky Derby Prep Races. There's five races left int he Road to the Kentucky Derby but perhaps none more important than the action in Santa Anita Park for the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday April, 5th.

There's 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points up for grabs but two of the horses, Citizen Bull and Journalism have already locked up spots in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Heading into the weekend, Citizen Bull has 60 qualifying points, the 9th most, while Journalism has the 14th most with 47.5. Renowned horse trainer Bob Baffert trains Citizen Bull and Barnes, which is also racing in Santa Anita. Citizen Bull has one first-place finish in one start this year, plus another three first-place finishes in four starts in 2024, and has earned $1.4 million throughout his career. His top contender in the Santa Anita Derby is Journalism. The Michael W. McCarthy trained colt also has finished in first in four of his five career starts including winning the Breeder's Cup Juvenile race last year.

Santa Anita Derby Odds-Trainers-Jockey

HORSE

TRAINER

JOCKEY

ODDS

CITIZEN BULL

BOB BAFFERT

Martin Garcia

9-5

JOURNALISM

MICHAEL MCCARTHY

Umberto Rispoli

6-5

BARNES

BOB BAFFERT

Juan Hernandez

3-1

WESTWOOD

JOHN SHIERREFFS

Tiago Pereira

20-1

BAEZA

JOHN SHIERREFFS

Hector Berrios

6-1

Though Journalism and Citizen Bull are the heavy favorites, if any of the other three horses manage to finish first or second, they will likely be headed to the Kentucky Derby on May 3rd thanks to this race's qualifying points.

The Santa Anita Derby has produced nine Kentucky Derby winners  Majestic Prince (1969) , Affirmed (1978), Winning Colors (1988), Silence (1989),  I’ll Have Another (2012), California Chrome (2014), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020). KentuckyDerby.com called the 1 1/8 mile race the "premier" West Coach Kentucky Derby prep race.

Bill Enright
