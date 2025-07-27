Nikola Jokic Broke Down in Tears After His Prized Horse Won Race in Serbia
Nikola Jokic was once again a champion on Sunday, though this time it wasn't due to his contributions on the court for the Denver Nuggets.
Jokic, who is perhaps even more passionate about horseracing than he is about basketball, was absolutely elated Sunday when one of his horses placed first in a race in his native Serbia. The emotion was so much for Jokic that he broke down in tears before walking onto the track and celebrating by popping open some champagne.
Jokic was in attendance at the Dužijanac 2025, an annual horseracing event in Hippodrome in Subotica, Serbia. His horse, Demon Dell'Est, took home the top prize, prompting the outpour of emotion from the seven-time NBA All-Star.
Jokic showed galaxies more emotion after his horse took home the top prize than he did after winning an NBA championship. Despite winning three MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP, nothing seems to have a greater emotional toll on the 30-year-old than his horses, and that was made clear by his joyous reaction to Sunday's thrilling win.