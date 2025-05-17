Horse Racing On SI

How to Watch the Preakness Stakes, Start Time for Today's Horse Race

The Preakness stakes starts in just a few hours, here's all the information you'll need to watch the race.

Bill Enright

May 12, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; A general view of the signage representing the 150 running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
May 12, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; A general view of the signage representing the 150 running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This year's Preakness Stakes will go down in history because it's the 150th anniversary of the iconic horse race. It's also the final time the race will be held at Pimlico Race Course. Nine, three-year-old thoroughbreds will compete for the honor of winning the "Middle Jewel" of the Triple Crown. The race starts today, May 17th, at 7:01 pm (est).

Here's all the info you need to watch the 150th Preakness Stakes

Date: TODAY, Saturday May 17th

Post Time: 7:01 pm (ET) with TV coverage starting at 4:00 pm ET

Race Track: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Total Purse: $2 million

1st place prize: $1.2 million and Woodlawn Vase Trophy

Social Media: Preakness on X

Who Won the Kentucky Derby

Just two weeks ago, Sovereignty was crowned the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the first leg of the Triple Crown. Unfortunately, Sovereignty will not race in the Preakness Stakes but is planning to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 7th, according to trainer Bill Mott.

Who Won Last Year's Preakness Stakes in 2024

Seize the Grey finished in first place during last year's Preakness Stakes.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the 2025 Triple Crown, is on Saturday, June 7th and is held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga, New York.

More Preakness News

Odds for Every Horse in the Preakness Stakes

A Beginner’s Guide To Horse Racing Betting Terms: Mastering The Lingo

The Biggest Wagers In Horse Racing History: Wins, Losses, High-Stakes Drama

Mark Casse Shifts Gears, Entering Sandman In 2025 Preakness Stakes

Todd Pletcher Seeks First Preakness Victory With a “Fresh’ River Thames

Bob Baffert's Longshot Goal Oriented Targets Preakness Stakes Upset

2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Profile: Clever Again

2025 Preakness Stakes Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Pay Billy

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/Preakness