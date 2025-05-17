How to Watch the Preakness Stakes, Start Time for Today's Horse Race
This year's Preakness Stakes will go down in history because it's the 150th anniversary of the iconic horse race. It's also the final time the race will be held at Pimlico Race Course. Nine, three-year-old thoroughbreds will compete for the honor of winning the "Middle Jewel" of the Triple Crown. The race starts today, May 17th, at 7:01 pm (est).
Here's all the info you need to watch the 150th Preakness Stakes
Date: TODAY, Saturday May 17th
Post Time: 7:01 pm (ET) with TV coverage starting at 4:00 pm ET
Race Track: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
Live Stream: Peacock
Total Purse: $2 million
1st place prize: $1.2 million and Woodlawn Vase Trophy
Social Media: Preakness on X
Who Won the Kentucky Derby
Just two weeks ago, Sovereignty was crowned the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the first leg of the Triple Crown. Unfortunately, Sovereignty will not race in the Preakness Stakes but is planning to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 7th, according to trainer Bill Mott.
Who Won Last Year's Preakness Stakes in 2024
Seize the Grey finished in first place during last year's Preakness Stakes.
When is the Belmont Stakes?
The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the 2025 Triple Crown, is on Saturday, June 7th and is held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga, New York.
