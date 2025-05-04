Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty May Not Race In Preakness Stakes
The horse whose name means supreme power or authority was all of that and more in capturing the 2025 $5 million Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.
However, on Sunday morning, trainer Bill Mott was “non-committal” on Sovereignty chasing Triple Crown history and running in the Preakness Stakes.
"I think over the years people realize spacing these horses out a little bit gives you the opportunity to make them last a little longer and I think we’re looking at a career,” reported Daily Racing Form’s David Grening on X. “We want the career to last more than five weeks."
A rain soaked, muddy track did not stop the talented son of Into Mischief from displaying his powerful late-closing style in front of 147,406 horse racing fans. Jockey Junior Alvarado was masterful at the top of the stretch, helping Sovereignty ($17.96) find a clear lane to surge past the field. Much the best, the 7-1 third-choice, outdueled 7/2 post-time favorite Journalism deep in the stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths.
“When we hit the five-eights pole he said he was ready. I didn’t want to get too excited. When we turned for home, I got him in the clear and he showed his stuff. I knew what he was capable of,” said Alvarado.
Trainer Bill Mott, who won his second Kentucky Derby (Country House, 2019 following disqualification of Maximum Security), felt relieved he finally won the prestigious race in traditional fashion.
“This one got here the right way,” said Mott. “I mean, he’s done well. He's a great horse. He comes from a great organization."
Sovereignty’s victory marked the seventh consecutive Kentucky Derby where the post-time Derby favorite has been defeated. Rounding out the exacta and trifecta were Journalism (7/2) and Baeza (14-1) with Final Gambit (17-1) completing the superfecta. The latest Run for the Roses rewarded bettors with payouts of: $2 exacta of $48.32, $1 trifecta of $231.12, and $1 superfecta of $1,682.27.
Next up, the emerging colt could set his sights on winning the Preakness Stakes on May 17 from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Can Sovereignty become the third horse since 2015 to capture the Triple Crown joining Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015)?
Mott said his team will make that decision in another week.
In the end, racing fans only want what’s best for the horse and perhaps giving the sensational talent extra time off is paramount to a long, successful career. No matter the decision, Sovereignty is in great-hands under the watchful eye of one of the most respected trainers in the racing industry.
