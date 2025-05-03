Good Cheer Wins 2025 Kentucky Oaks, Remains Unbeaten
A sloppy track did not prevent undefeated sensational filly Good Cheer from remaining unbeaten (7-for-7) in the 2025 $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) from Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon.
After keeping Good Cheer in a great middle position, jockey Luis Saez guided the filly to a powerful move around as they headed for home. Proving much the best, the 6/5 favorite, powered past a trio of horses deep in the lane to score by 2 ¼ lengths.
“She’s an incredible filly. We were so confident with her coming into the race and she keeps getting more special,” said Saez. “She brings it every time. She went a little wide, but she was traveling so well, I just let her do her thing.”
The daughter of Medaglia d’Oro proved that she is “horse for course” remaining a perfect
4-for-4 over the Churchill Downs dirt surface. Trainer Brad Cox, who won his third Oaks (Shedaresthedevil, 2020 and Monomoy Girl, 2018), highlighted Good Cheer’s affinity for the track while also giving some insight into what potentially lies ahead for the rising star.
“She loves Churchill, she can run on anything. I’m not certain what her ceiling is,” said Cox. “Obviously all the Grade One’s will be in play this summer and hopefully we get her to the Breeders’ Cup.”
Rounding out the exacta and trifecta were longshots Drexel Hill (32-1) and Bless the Broken (18-1) with Bob Baffert’s Tenma placing fourth. The "Lilies for the Fillies" rewarded bettors with payouts of: $2 exacta of $105.82, $1 trifecta of $720.34, and $1 superfecta of $4,826.35.
