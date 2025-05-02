Off the Rail Podcast: Kentucky Derby 2025 Preview With Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley
It's finally Kentucky Derby week! Jayson, Shawn & Icon Racing Ken discuss the draw, Flying Mohawk's post, what to expect in the race, meeting the mayor, and Jayson's joke about the Mets, plus a whole lot more on the latest Off The Rail podcast.
Topics from the Podcast:
- The Mansion
- Kentucky Derby Draw
- The Vibe at Churchill Downs
- Icon Racing Ken gives his thoughts on the Kentucky Derby Draw
- Latest Update from Shawn's Farm
- Shawn's return to Louisville
- The view from the track announcer
- Latest from Flying Mohawk ahead of the Kentucky Derby
- Speed in the Kentucky Derby
- Does Flying Mohawk get bet down ahead of the Kentucky Derby
- Jayson reacts to Mets fans
- Shawn recounts a story of a "fan" in his DM's
- Final Thoughts ahead of the Kentucky Derby
If you have questions about horse racing, baseball, or anything you want Jayson or Shawn to answer, join the conversation, subscribe to the Icon Racing YouTube channel, follow them on Instagram at @twoeightracing, @kelleytime27 & @IconRacingLFG
More Kentucky Derby News
Off the Rail Podcast: Race For The Crown Netflix Debut Review
Griffin Johnson Joins Off the Rail Podcast With Jayson Worth and Shawn Kelley to Preview the Kentucky Derby
Horse Ownership Made Easy and Fun With Icon Racing