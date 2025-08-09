El Cordobes steals the show with Sword Dancer victory
With all the attention on his stablemate and on Far Bridge’s need for the rail, El Cordobes stole the show in Saturday’s Grade 1, $750,000 Sword Dancer at Saratoga. Flavien Prat rode the winner for trainer Charlie Appleby, who also trains third-place finisher Nations Pride.
Prat gave a very patient ride on El Cordobes, splitting horses late and getting up over Rebel Red, who held Nations Pride at bay for second.
Far Bridge, bet down to the even-money favorite for trainer Miguel Clement, is known for needing but couldn’t get there until jockey Joel Rosario forced his way into second after the first turn. At the start, William Buick, aboard Nations Pride, kept Rosario and Far Bridge wide, preventing him from the rail trip.
Vote No set fractions of 23.59 seconds through the first quarter mile and 47.40 for the half. Far Bridge pressed Vote No but Nations Pride took the lead into the stretch. Prat and El Cordobes, with Rebel Red and Irad Ortiz Jr. on his outside, came outside of Nations Pride and pulled away.
After the race, Rosario conceded Far Bridge’s effort to the tough trip, saying that he tried to get to the rail but couldn’t until after the first turn.
El Cordobes ran the 1 1/2 miles on firm turf in 2:25.04 and paid $10 for the win.
Utah Beach rallied for fourth, followed by El Rezeen, Far Bridge, Vote No, and Padiddle.
Prior to the Sword Dancer, El Cordobes won the Group 2 Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket, though that was only a four-horse field. El Cordobes has now won four times from 10 starts.
Prior to the race, the New York Racing Association announced that the Sword Dancer will be renamed the Christophe Clement Turf starting next year. Christophe Clement, whose five wins in the race are the most by any trainer, passed away in May after a battle with eye cancer.
The Sword Dancer is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series as a “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Turf. El Cordobes will receive a fees-paid berth into the BC Turf at Del Mar on Nov. 1. Appleby has won the BC Turf three times, including last year with Rebel’s Romance, who also won in 2022.
The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In is an international series of 93 stakes races in15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, held this year at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
