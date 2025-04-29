How To Watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby: TV channel, Live Stream & More
The 2025 Kentucky Derby, which will feature a full field of 20 horses, is only days away.
The 151st Run for the Roses is scheduled for May 3, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, starting at approximately 6:57 p.m. EDT / 3:57 p.m. PT.
How To Watch Kentucky Derby
Date: Friday, May 3, 2025
Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
Can the red-hot 3-1 morning-line favorite No. 8 Journalism extend his current four-race win streak?
Will Bill Mott’s No. 18 Sovereignty (5-1) come flying late from the clouds if a speed-duel develops early up-front?
Will racing fans witness No. 17 Sandman (6-1) break thtough and emerge victorious from a post that has never produced a Derby winner (0-for-45), 0% win rate)?
Can Bob Baffert win the prestigious race for a record-breaking seventh time? The Hall of Fame trainer will try and upset the field with two talented colts from the far inside. A clean and fast start for No. 1 Citizen Bull (20-1) is paramount if he has any hopes to become the first Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986 to win from the rail. Speedy Rodriguez (12-1) will also be forced to gun for the early lead in order to avoid getting shuffled back behind a wall of horses breaking from post No. 4.
The payout of the last four Derby the winner has paid an average of 35-1, the exacta (top two runners) has returned an average of 649-1, while the trifecta (top three runners) has brought back an average of 4,900-1!
Horse bettors, who love investing in the longshots, may get treated to another upset as this year’s installment of the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” projects to be a wide-open betting affair.
