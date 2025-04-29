Horse Racing On SI

How To Watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby: TV channel, Live Stream & More

The 151st Run for the Roses is just days away and people that want to watch the Derby need to have this streaming service.

Frank Taddeo

Miss Kentucky, Chapel Tinius, hangs horse cards the board to set the field for Kentucky Derby 2025 on opening night at Churchill Downs. Saturday, 26, 2025
Miss Kentucky, Chapel Tinius, hangs horse cards the board to set the field for Kentucky Derby 2025 on opening night at Churchill Downs. Saturday, 26, 2025 / Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Kentucky Derby, which will feature a full field of 20 horses, is only days away.

The 151st Run for the Roses is scheduled for May 3, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, starting at approximately 6:57 p.m. EDT / 3:57 p.m. PT.

How To Watch Kentucky Derby

Date: Friday, May 3, 2025

Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

Can the red-hot 3-1 morning-line favorite No. 8 Journalism extend his current four-race win streak? 

Will Bill Mott’s No. 18 Sovereignty (5-1) come flying late from the clouds if a speed-duel develops early up-front? 

Will racing fans witness No. 17 Sandman (6-1) break thtough and emerge victorious from a post that has never produced a Derby winner (0-for-45), 0% win rate)?

Can Bob Baffert win the prestigious race for a record-breaking seventh time? The Hall of Fame trainer will try and upset the field with two talented colts from the far inside. A clean and fast start for No. 1 Citizen Bull (20-1) is paramount if he has any hopes to become the first Derby winner since Ferdinand in 1986 to win from the rail. Speedy Rodriguez (12-1) will also be forced to gun for the early lead in order to avoid getting shuffled back behind a wall of horses breaking from post No. 4. 

The payout of the last four Derby the winner has paid an average of 35-1, the exacta (top two runners) has returned an average of 649-1, while the trifecta (top three runners) has brought back an average of 4,900-1!

Horse bettors, who love investing in the longshots, may get treated to another upset as this year’s installment of the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” projects to be a wide-open betting affair.

