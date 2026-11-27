The 2026 college football regular season is almost over, and most teams have already debuted their most exciting uniforms. However, this weekend will still deliver plenty of memorable looks thanks to rivalry games.

Fans will see a few alternates, but mostly color rush games. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 13 of the college football season.

10. Northwestern Wildcats

Return of the gothics 🙌



Game 12 combo ⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/jpP2kUllEr — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 26, 2026

It is only right for their rivalry game against the Illinois Fighting Illini that the Northwestern Wildcats reprise their alternate gothic uniforms. The triple-black set with purple and gold details just feels special, making this the perfect week to wear the uniforms.

9. Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers should have no trouble with the Temple Owls from a football or fashion perspective. The Tigers are wearing their blue-blue-white combination with epic tiger-stripe details.

8. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies are going all-maroon for their rivalry game against the Virginia Cavaliers. It's been a solid season for the Hokies' uniforms, and they're finishing strong.

7. Ohio Bobcats

The Uniform Vault is opened for one last one in Athens, brought to you by The College Bookstore. 🔓



Final home game and we're going with a fresh combo. 😼



WHITE | BLACK | WHITE pic.twitter.com/eu5aabI3lG — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) November 27, 2026

The Ohio Bobcats opened their uniform vault and brought out a retro look for their rivalry game against the Toledo Rockets. The "Ohio" print on the jersey sleeves looks too good.

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

For the Old Gold & Black.



Week 13 threads presented by @progressive pic.twitter.com/nQrXYXfIwB — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 25, 2026

Chrome helmets fell out of favor with most college football teams this decade, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are single-handedly bringing them back. Even better, the Demon Deacons look great in their chrome gold-black-black set.

5. Kentucky Wildcats

Blue on blue on blue 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CHcaLR9pYK — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 25, 2026

The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals are both wearing home colors against each other for their rivalry game. We have to give the Wildcats' all-blue set a slight edge.

4. Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars are rocking white-black-black against the Baylor Bears' triple-white set. Not only do the Cougars look great, but their social media hype video was perfection.

3. Arizona State Sun Devils

Dressed for the occasion.



Uniforms for the 100th Duel in the Desert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U2pmix66vC — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 26, 2026

Last week, the Arizona State Sun Devils rocked their 1987 Rose Bowl throwbacks. This week, they're keeping the classic look with a modern twist against the Arizona Wildcats. Whenever we see Sparky, he ranks in the top ten.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

For the ‘Sip🥚🏆 pic.twitter.com/SRBgdLLdUM — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are going triple-mismatch with their powder blue-red-white set against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This is arguably the best look in the Rebels' wardrobe.

1. UCLA Bruins/USC Trojans

UCLA-USC and the T formation? Uniform and football nirvana. pic.twitter.com/4560uq1yaj — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 18, 2023

The UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans almost always wear home uniforms against each other as they battle for the Victory Bell in the Crosstown Rivalry. When two of the sport's best uniforms face off, the top spot is an easy decision.