Cal's Grateful Dead, Coastal Carolina's 90s Looks Lead Week 7

Every Friday during the college football season, we release our rankings of that week's top ten uniforms. It's only Tuesday, and the top two spots might already be locked up (we will wait to see what other teams have in store).

The California Golden Bears and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers debuted two incredible looks ahead of Week 7. Cal teased a collaboration with the legendary Bay Area rock band, the Grateful Dead, and Coastal Carolina is throwing a '90s-themed party. Below is a breakdown of each uniform.

California Golden Bears

Late Monday evening, Cal's social media team began teasing a collaboration with the Grateful Dead. What started as pictures of fans modeling apparel ended with a complete reveal of Dead-themed helmets for the Golden Bears.

The band's "Steal Your Face" logo features the script "Cal" logo inside the skull. Meanwhile, the 13-point lightning bolt takes over the stripe on the gold lid. Lastly, dancing bears (including Cal's mascot) grace the back bumper.

Grateful Dead Details

If this feels familiar it's because the Oregon Ducks debuted the "Grateful Ducks" uniforms last year as part of a collaboration with the band. It included football uniforms, apparel, and sneakers.

We haven't seen the rest of Cal's Nike uniforms yet, but we hope the theme extends beyond the helmets. Fans should learn more as we approach Saturday's late-night kickoff against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers already have one of the best color schemes in college sports, and just one-upped themselves with glorious '90s-themed Under Armour uniforms. The team shared pictures and videos on social media.

According to the school's official press release, the limited-edition '90s-inspired uniform draws from the colorful, oversized, and unmistakably '90s aesthetic seen in iconic television shows such as Saved By The Bell, Boy Meets World, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, and many more.

'90s Theme

Friday night will be all that and a bag of chips



More info ➡️ https://t.co/9m1gJKD8fk pic.twitter.com/dhaHvr8iU2 — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 12, 2026

Coastal Carolina '90s T-shirts are now available through the Coastal Team Store. The limited-edition, game-worn '90s jerseys will be available later this week. Even better, the school is encouraging fans to dress like its the 1990s for Friday night's game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

With Coastal Carolina's uniforms already unveiled and Cal's complete set on the way, it will be tough to decide who has the best look heading into Week 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from college football and beyond.