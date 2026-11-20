The 10 Best Week 12 College Football Uniforms
The 2026 college football regular season is coming to a conclusion soon. Some teams will have more chances to show off their style in the postseason, while others need to flex their fashion prowess over the next few weeks.
Fans will see many repeats this Saturday. Meanwhile, other teams are continuing military tributes, while others are having fun with Grand Theft Auto themes in their uniform unveilings. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 12 of the college football season.
10. Oregon State Beavers
The Oregon State Beavers' best look is always black-orange-black. The details still need to be smoothed out, but hopefully that's something Nike can tackle as part of their new contract extension.
9. Virginia Tech Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies are rocking all-white uniforms in "Vice City" for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. Extra points are awarded for their rollout on social media.
8. Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are debuting a yellow-white-yellow set. Some fans seem lukewarm on this combination, but we actually like it. Plus, it's slightly better than what we predicted for Week 12 back in May.
7. FIU Panthers
The FIU Panthers are back in their "Biscayne Blue" uniforms for their road game against the Kennesaw State Owls. FIU has to win this game if they want to keep their bowl game hopes alive, and they are dressed the part.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
The TCU Horned Frogs will wear a purple-black-purple set against the second-ranked Utah Utes. It's a strong look, but still not nearly as good as their previous generation of uniforms.
5. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Texas Tech Red Raiders embraced the Grand Theft Auto theme with their social media announcement. The red-white-black set looks too clean in their video game-inspired photo shoot and will contrast nicely with the Baylor Bears' gold-green-white combo.
4. Louisville Cardinals
The Louisville Cardinals are celebrating Senior Day in style. The black-red-black set is great color-blocking, but the Louie the Cardinal helmet decal takes the uniforms to the next level.
3. Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels have some of the best uniforms in the sport, but it can get a little repetitive. However, their "Military Appreciation" uniforms combine the best elements for an incredible tribute.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils are celebrating their 1987 Rose Bowl team in style with stunning throwback uniforms. No team rocks throwback and modern looks better than the Sun Devils (though Sparky is always the best helmet option).
1. Florida State Seminoles
The Florida State Seminoles are celebrating Native American Heritage Month by pairing all-turquoise uniforms with their traditional gold helmets. The uniform is a first in the football team's history (sans a Spring Showcase game).
Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr