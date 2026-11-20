The 2026 college football regular season is coming to a conclusion soon. Some teams will have more chances to show off their style in the postseason, while others need to flex their fashion prowess over the next few weeks.

Fans will see many repeats this Saturday. Meanwhile, other teams are continuing military tributes, while others are having fun with Grand Theft Auto themes in their uniform unveilings. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 12 of the college football season.

10. Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers' best look is always black-orange-black. The details still need to be smoothed out, but hopefully that's something Nike can tackle as part of their new contract extension.

9. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies are rocking all-white uniforms in "Vice City" for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. Extra points are awarded for their rollout on social media.

8. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are debuting a yellow-white-yellow set. Some fans seem lukewarm on this combination, but we actually like it. Plus, it's slightly better than what we predicted for Week 12 back in May.

7. FIU Panthers

Bringing back the Biscayne Blues this weekend 🌊 pic.twitter.com/EzTdvIrGkZ — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) November 20, 2026

The FIU Panthers are back in their "Biscayne Blue" uniforms for their road game against the Kennesaw State Owls. FIU has to win this game if they want to keep their bowl game hopes alive, and they are dressed the part.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs will wear a purple-black-purple set against the second-ranked Utah Utes. It's a strong look, but still not nearly as good as their previous generation of uniforms.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

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Game 11 Ŧhreads pic.twitter.com/ZChXZN3YXR — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 20, 2026

The Texas Tech Red Raiders embraced the Grand Theft Auto theme with their social media announcement. The red-white-black set looks too clean in their video game-inspired photo shoot and will contrast nicely with the Baylor Bears' gold-green-white combo.

4. Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are celebrating Senior Day in style. The black-red-black set is great color-blocking, but the Louie the Cardinal helmet decal takes the uniforms to the next level.

3. Ole Miss Rebels

Military Appreciation Threads 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z4xsSKtrQw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 20, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels have some of the best uniforms in the sport, but it can get a little repetitive. However, their "Military Appreciation" uniforms combine the best elements for an incredible tribute.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

Some things never go out of style.



Game 11 Uniforms vs Oklahoma State pic.twitter.com/ObqRe5wvJc — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 19, 2026

The Arizona State Sun Devils are celebrating their 1987 Rose Bowl team in style with stunning throwback uniforms. No team rocks throwback and modern looks better than the Sun Devils (though Sparky is always the best helmet option).

1. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are celebrating Native American Heritage Month by pairing all-turquoise uniforms with their traditional gold helmets. The uniform is a first in the football team's history (sans a Spring Showcase game).