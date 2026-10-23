The 10 Best Week 8 Uniforms in College Football

Week 8 of the 2026 college football season has already featured a handful of extremely competitive games, and we haven't even gotten to Friday night's slate yet. Unfortunately, the uniforms scheduled for this weekend are mostly forgettable.

There are some glorious throwback uniforms for various schools' homecoming events. However, there are countless color rush sets. Brace yourself for lots of night-mode, icy-white, triple-red, and all-everything sets this Saturday. Below are the ten best uniforms heading into Week 8.

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

It's been a tough year for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from a football and fashion perspective. There have been some fans who are vocally opposed to their new Under Armour uniforms. However, this Saturday's classic gold-white-gold combination with the retro helmet decal is their best look yet.

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers have so many great options that they don't need to resort to all-white uniforms. Perhaps they are anticipating the TCU Horned Frogs' uniforms (not yet announced). Luckily, the Mountaineers' classic West Virginia decal will make this uniform stand out against all the other white-out uniforms.

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs

I'm not even a Mississippi State Bulldogs fan, but their Dark Mode hype video posted on social media was objectively tough. The script helmet is a nice touch. Plus, it avoids overlapping with the Oklahoma Sooners, which is the only plausible explanation for an all-black set worn during a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

7. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes are back in black, and it's a major improvement from their iced-out look debuted earlier this month. Even better, it should help avoid a color overlap when they host the #14 Houston Cougars for the last game on Saturday night.

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have gone big on homecoming in recent years, but we appreciate the understated approach in 2026. The Cowboys are wearing a classic White-Orange-White set, but the oversized Pistol Pete decal on the helmet gets us excited for a Big 12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes.

5. New Mexico Lobos

According to the New Mexico Lobos, Route 66 looks better in Turquoise. We're inclined to agree after seeing these incredible alternate uniforms. White-Turquoise-White already looks great, but the highway details on the helmet make this set speed past most uniforms this week.

4. Memphis Tigers

What's better than picking up an overtime win on Thursday night to secure your bowl eligibility? Wearing your best uniform combination. The Memphis Tigers' White-Blue-White set with Tiger stripes on the helmet is the best option in their wardrobe.

3. Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave never disappoint with their uniforms. They need a win this Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners, and they will be dressed for success in their Powder Blue helmet and jersey, with clean white pants.

2. Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes' adidas partnership ends next summer. But the two partners are ending on a high note. Adidas recreated throwback uniforms for the Hurricanes to wear as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their national championship team (also known as the greatest team ever assembled).

1. UCLA Bruins

Over the past few years, the UCLA Bruins have worn throwback uniforms on homecoming, and this Saturday continues that tradition. The Powder Blue and Light Gold are a beautiful combination. We just wish they would apply that same shade of Powder Blue (along with Clarendon numbers) to their primary home uniforms.