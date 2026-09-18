Nike Officially Announces Miami Hurricanes Partnership

Earlier this week, the Miami Herald reported that the University of Miami would leave adidas for Nike after the school's current contract concludes in June 2027. Nike has officially confirmed the news just hours before the Hurricanes face Wake Forest in an ACC showdown on ESPN.

While Nike and Miami did not release the terms of the agreement, it is reportedly a 10-year deal that will exceed $200 million in total value. The partnership starts on July 1, 2027. Below is a breakdown of what fans need to know.

History

The 2001 Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Before Miami partnered with adidas in 2015, it had deep ties with Nike. The school made history as the first university to sign an all-sport partnership with Nike in 1987. Together, the Hurricanes and Nike built an enduring legacy highlighted by Miami's 2001 football national championship.

This partnership brings these two iconic brands back together and advances a shared commitment to serving athletes through innovation, performance, and opportunity.

Uniforms, Footwear, Apparel

The Nike LeBron 20 in an orange and green colorway for FAMU. | USA TODAY Sports

Many Hurricanes fans will be delighted to know Nike provides every team with new uniforms, footwear, and apparel. Plus, the brand plans to deliver elevated retail offerings for Hurricanes fans.

To honor the partnership's history, Nike will create premium collections that pay homage to the eras and moments that built the Hurricanes' legacy. Similar to when Nike's partnership with the South Carolina Gamecocks, fans can expect the first of many exciting apparel drops on July 1, 2027.

Quotes

Nike and the University of Miami have reunited a multi-year partnership. | Nike

"The University of Miami has built a legacy that extends beyond competition and demonstrates how the power of sport can move culture forward," says Ann Miller, EVP, Global Sports Marketing.

"We're proud to welcome Miami back to the Nike family and help Hurricanes athletes define and drive excellence at every step of the way."

"Few names in sport carry what these two brands carry," says Joe Echevarria, President and CEO, University of Miami, and President, University of Miami Health System. "Nike understands what makes the U distinctive. This partnership puts our student-athletes in the best company in sport and positions the Hurricanes for the era in front of us."

NIL

Nike will outfit all Miami Hurricanes sports. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the most important components of the partnership involves a shift in NIL strategy. Miami will leave the adidas NIL network and join Nike's Blue Ribbon Elite program. According to Nike, it's a first-of-its-kind initiative that represents a broad portfolio of athletes, reimagining the NIL space by providing schools and athletes an unmatched level of collaboration.

According to Nike, it's a first-of-its-kind initiative that represents a broad portfolio of athletes, reimagining the NIL space by providing schools and athletes an unmatched level of collaboration.

Nike will create tailored opportunities for Hurricanes student-athletes and work with Miami to introduce the university's first Blue Ribbon Elite class.

NSRL

The Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL). | Nike

Unrelated to NIL, but still an important acronym is NSRL, which stands for Nike Sport Research Lab. Nike will provide state-of-the-art resources to Miami student-athletes through the NSRL.

The lab helps Nike create future game-changing products and experiences for all athletes. It contains environments designed to replicate nearly every training condition and helps athletes optimize performance.

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