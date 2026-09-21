Miami Hurricanes Unveil 2001 Throwback Uniforms

After months of rumors, the Miami Hurricanes football team debuted their 2001-inspired throwback uniforms. Adidas remastered the retro look with modern technology meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 BCS National Championship team.

When we first covered the rumors, we speculated which one of the three jerseys adidas would reprise for Miami. Luckily, adidas exceeded our expectations and brought back two jerseys and two pairs of pants: orange and white jerseys plus white and green pants.

Miami's Throwback Uniforms

Miami and adidas shared the exciting news with a hype video and splashy photo shoot on social media. The Hurricanes captioned the video, "A legacy recreated. Introducing our @adidasusfootball 2001 uniforms, paying tribute to the Hurricanes who paved the way."

Other captions included proud slogans like "Built from tradition, worn with pride" and "A timeless Miami look returns to the gridiron."

Shopping and Schedule Questions

Two important details were left out of the announcement. First, when will the team debut the alternate uniforms? Second, when can fans buy them online? The second question is easier to answer. We don't know yet, but probably soon. They will be released on the adidas website and at select retailers.

We know the school plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary during the conference showdown against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday, October 24. So, that would explain when we see the orange jerseys. But we still will have to wait to see when the white uniforms make their debut on the road.

Adidas vs. Nike

Besides questions about shopping and scheduling, many fans will ask the obvious question about how this works between adidas and Nike. Last week, the Miami Herald reported that the Hurricanes would leave adidas for Nike after their contract expires on June 30, 2027. Before Friday night's game against Wake Forest, Nike confirmed the news with an official announcement.

Miami was a Nike school from 1987 to 2015. That included the 2001 National Championship team. So, adidas did its best to recreate the iconic look while using its own template and performance technology. To the brand's credit, they didn't cut any corners. Even the old mesh is back on the jerseys.

Our Thoughts

The uniforms look better than we could have ever expected, and it's refreshing to see adidas and Miami closing out their partnership on good terms.

These throwback uniforms are an example of what adidas and Miami achieved together. Hopefully, Miami can return to this look full time when partner with Nike in July 2027.

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