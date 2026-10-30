The 10 Best Week 9 Uniforms in College Football

This year, Halloween fell on a weekend. Thankfully, many college football programs got the message and are dressing up for the spookiest Saturday of the year. Usually, we are not fans of color-rush uniforms, but it's important to put traditional fashion styles aside on Halloween.

We're here to have fun, watch football, and eat candy this Saturday. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 9 of the 2026 college football season.

10. Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave have reprised "Wumbo" for Halloween. Luckily, it's a night game, so the all-white uniforms will look better under the Friday Night Lights in Charlotte.

9. Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones receive a lot of criticism for their black-and-white uniforms, but Halloween is the perfect time for the alternate set. Plus, the all-white Cynado helmet decal puts this uniform over the top.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers and adidas have proven to be great teammates. All of the uniforms have been exceptional, but there could not be a better time to debut the all-black set with orange details.

7. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sparky on a black helmet for Halloween? The Arizona State Sun Devils have our full attention. One of the best-dressed teams in the country didn't miss with their Halloween outfit.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' new adidas uniforms have been bad. However, the all-black alternate set with the "Nebraska" wordmark on the helmet is easily the best look. Plus, they are adding the "Blackshirts" skull-and-crossbones logo to midfield for the annual blackout game.

5. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes have had some big hits and misses this season, but Under Armour nailed the Halloween look. The Utah Pride helmets are a work of art. We salute Utah for always taking big swings with their uniforms.

4. Oregon Ducks

After their worst uniform choice of the Generation O era last week, the Oregon Ducks got the memo for Halloween. According to Jonah Henderson, white wings on a black helmet for the first time ever. I miss the unpredictable nature of old Oregon uniforms, and this feels like a pleasant surprise.

3. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers came up short against the Delaware Blue Hens on Tuesday, but their monochromatic uniforms with the Big Red Eyes decal kicked off Halloween week in style. The scary part is this isn't even Western Kentucky's best helmet of the year.

2. Syracuse Orange

The Syracuse Orange have not revealed their full uniform yet, which is the only reason they don't top the list. The Orange will debut helmets featuring Hall of Fame mascot Otto for the first time ever. It's hard to imagine they mess this up in any way.

1. Fresno State Bulldogs

The Fresno State Bulldogs are rocking all-black uniforms for "Fright Night" in Fresno. The matte helmets with crossbones stripes and Bulldog decals are the perfect place to end Saturday night's action and these rankings.

Honorable Mention: ETSU Buccaneers

The ETSU Pirates set social media ablaze with skeleton and mummy pirate trick-or-treating decals this week. The spooky E will be on the right side of each helmet, but we are unsure what the Buccaneers will wear on the left side.