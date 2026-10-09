Inside the First 100 Days of Adidas x Tennessee—and What's Next

The University of Tennessee and adidas kicked off their 10-year partnership on July 2. Following a decade apart, both parties were eager to work together again. But they knew that they had to get it right from the jump. What seemed like a sustained marketing blitz was actually part of a highly coordinated 100-day plan.

Today marks 100 days, and it's been a resounding victory in Knoxville. Tennessee and adidas have taken several bold risks, without suffering a single misstep. While a strong start was always part of the strategy, it's only a small part of a decade-long vision for a new era of adidas on Rocky Top.

Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI has a behind-the-scenes look at what's happening between the two partners. Unsurprisingly, the school and brand both sing each other's praises. But it's their shared vision for the future that should excite Volunteers fans.

Tyler McEntire, Chief Creative Officer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Chris McGuire, VP of Sports Marketing at adidas North America, opened up about the partnership's early days and what's next in Knoxville.

Teammates Reunited

The Original Class event on Sept. 30. | adidas

Making any adjustment to a brand as strong as the University of Tennessee is not taken lightly—on either side. Everything from the right shade of orange to the wordmark requires a clear vision that can pass multiple levels of approval. Still, there was a healthy sense of nerves among the leaders embarking on such a daunting task.

"Any time I step into something new, especially on this scale, there's a healthy dose of nerves that comes with it," revealed McEntire. "Here at Tennessee, the bar is set sky-high. Internally and externally, people expect us to create something great every single time. We thrive on doing what's never been done, and even when it's something routine, we aim to do it in a way that stands out.

You trust your instincts, listen to the feedback from fans and athletes, and then move forward with total confidence in your plan. The new process we took to officially launch and roll out uniforms and apparel throughout a full week, by doing something that never had been done, it was thrilling, stressful and ultimately, extremely successful."

The Original Class event on Sept. 30. | adidas

Tennessee's trust in its own process and collaborative partnership with adidas paid off. Adidas was eager to work with its former partner once again. "We wanted this partnership to feel bigger than simply putting the Three Stripes back on Tennessee uniforms," McGuire explained.

"There's so much history and passion surrounding the Vols, and after nearly a decade apart, we knew there was an opportunity, and an expectation, to come back in a meaningful way."

McGuire added, "Across everything we do, the question has really been: 'How can we make this feel uniquely Tennessee?'"

First 100 Days

Peyton Manning announced the adidas x Tennessee partnership. | adidas

Adidas and Tennessee hit the ground running on July 2. The two partners shared a goosebump-inducing announcement video, slick campaign photos, and stylish apparel drops. Even the global adidas website underwent an orange-and-white checkerboard makeover.

Plus, the school shared a schedule of upcoming uniform unveilings. It wasn't a slow roll; it was a domination of headlines for weeks. An orange glow blocked out rivals from getting any shine.

"First impressions are everything, and we knew we had to set the tone right from the jump," said McEntire. "We came in with purpose and energy, intent on building real confidence and trust not just with our players, but with Vol Nation, the best fan base in sports.

Missing the mark was never an option. We sweated every detail, down to getting Tennessee Orange exactly right. Both teams were all-in, hands-on, and truly determined to launch this partnership the right way from day one."

Fan Factor

Tennessee students debut new adidas apparel. | adidas

Few, if any, fan bases are as passionate as Tennessee. In fact, their enthusiasm can feel intimidating. Whether singing Rocky Top in Neyland Stadium or airing out opinions on social media, Vols fans are loud. Any chance of this partnership working required early buy-in from the fans.

"Fan buy-in was absolutely crucial from day one," said McEntire. "We knew that to earn the trust and excitement of Vol Nation, we had to get every detail right and show them we were listening.

Our goal was to deliver a product that felt elite, authentic, and true to our legacy, Orange and White, through and through. At the same time, we wanted to energize our fans with fresh looks when it made sense, all while staying rooted in the tradition that makes Tennessee special."

Tennessee students debut adidas Originals apparel. | adidas

Adidas was no stranger to the Vols fans' passion, but still, the level of enthusiasm was one of the biggest surprises of the first 100 days. "We knew Vol Nation was passionate, but experiencing the scale of that passion firsthand has been remarkable," said McGuire.

"That's reminded us that when you're working with a program with this much history, the details matter. You don't need to reinvent Tennessee to make something feel new. Some of the most powerful things we can do are take the history and traditions that already mean so much to this community and find unexpected ways to celebrate them."

On-Campus Activations

Tennessee students on a scavenger hunt for Peyton Manning's contract. | adidas

"Tennessee has such a distinct campus culture and fan community, so we've looked for ways to bring adidas into that world in ways that feel authentic and fun," explained McGuire.

"The common thread is creating moments that reward the people who make Tennessee what it is and allow students, athletes, and fans to feel like they're part of the partnership."

Since July, Knoxville's sprawling campus has felt more like a playground for adidas. Three Stripes gear is everywhere, and well-timed events have kept students engaged. Merch drops, an adidas Originals event, and even a scavenger hunt for Peyton Manning's lost adidas contract created unforgettable moments.

Peyton Manning Effect

Peyton Manning with the winner of the adidas contract scavenger hunt. | adidas

Manning's lost contract was found, and the lucky student won her own adidas deal. That included season tickets to every sporting event and adidas gear throughout the year with monthly drops and styling resources from Dick's Sporting Goods. Plus, a special 'signing ceremony' with Manning himself.

Manning has been the unofficial voice of the partnership. From narrating the announcement video to participating in the scavenger hunt, the school's most popular athlete of all time has played a key role in the partnership.

Peyton Manning with the winner of the adidas contract scavenger hunt. | adidas

"Peyton is such a natural bridge between Tennessee's history and where we want to take this partnership next," said McGuire. "His connection to the university and Vol Nation speaks for itself, but he also has an authentic history with adidas, which made bringing him back into the fold particularly meaningful.

He represents the legacy of Tennessee Athletics, while the student-athletes alongside him represent its future, and having both be part of this partnership is incredibly powerful."

Elevating Student-Athletes

Student-athletes for adidas x Tennessee. | adidas

Adidas and Tennessee have always made student-athletes their top priority from the start. Manning, joined by 20 student-athletes representing each of the university's 20 varsity sports, appeared in the official campaign film. It highlighted the sweeping NIL opportunities adidas is unlocking for University of Tennessee student-athletes.

"I'll never forget the energy at our 'Super Shoot' in May," said McEntire. "Watching athletes from different teams see the new uniforms for the first time and seeing the excitement and pride on their faces was unforgettable.

Across every sport, the response was incredibly positive. From the 'Super Shoot' in May to the Smokey Grey Launch event in September, our student-athletes continue to share tremendous excitement about the partnership."

The adidas x Tennessee "Orange" baseball uniform. | @Vol_Baseball

Throughout the first 100 days, athletes across different sports debuted unreleased apparel and footwear, while elevating their personal brand through unique NIL opportunities. The result has been exuberant teams.

"What's been especially exciting for us is seeing student-athletes embrace adidas beyond simply what they wear in competition," said McGuire.

"We want them to feel like active participants in the partnership and give them opportunities to engage with the brand through sport, style, storytelling and culture. The enthusiasm we've seen so far gives us a lot of confidence in what we can continue building with them."

adidas Originals

The adidas Originals x Tennessee Smokey Grey uniform. | adidas

Applying the iconic adidas Originals Trefoil logo to a sports uniform is a major deal. Adidas wasted no time in doing that early in the partnership with the Smokey Grey uniforms.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Gen. Robert Neyland's first season in Knoxville, the uniforms pulled key elements from multiple eras.

The Original Class event on Sept. 30. | adidas

"We're very intentional about where and how we use the Trefoil, and this felt like a natural intersection of two incredible histories," said McGuire.

"Smokey Grey is rooted in Tennessee heritage and the legacy of General Robert Neyland, while the Trefoil brings adidas' own history in sport and culture. Bringing those together allowed us to create something that respects the past while still feeling new."

Future Projects

The adidas x Tennessee "Dark Mode" volleyball uniform. | @Vol_VBall

Some schools and brands have built lore around their partnerships. What story does Tennessee want its adidas partnership to tell? "Our goal is to set the bar for what a true partnership between a school and an apparel brand should look like," said McEntire.

"We want people across the country to look at Tennessee and ask, 'How can we do what they're doing?' We're aiming to lead the way in college sports, not just for collaboration, but for delivering remarkable products that excite our players and fans. That's the legacy we want to build."

Balancing Tennessee's tradition with adidas's forward-leaning approach has created a fun working relationship. Without giving away any specifics, the school plans to use uniforms to tell more stories over the next few years.

The adidas x Tennessee "Summit Blue" basketball uniforms. | @LadyVol_Hoops

"We have a ton in the pipeline for 2027, 2028, and well beyond- things we truly believe our fans will be fired up about," said McEntire.

"We're especially excited to keep unveiling bold new uniforms and to tell even more stories that celebrate both our history and our incredible student-athletes. The future is bright."

McEntire added, "We're already deep into planning uniforms two years down the road, across every sport. We can honestly say our fans are going to love what's coming. Some designs are brand new; innovative, never seen before, and powered by adidas' latest technology. At the same time, we're bringing back beloved looks from our history. There's a lot to look forward to!"

Next Era of adidas x Rocky Top

Tennessee students debut adidas apparel. | adidas

"The first 100 days have allowed us to establish what adidas x Tennessee can look and feel like, but 10 years gives us the opportunity to go much deeper," said McGuire.

"That means continuing to innovate for Tennessee's student-athletes, finding new ways to bring the university's history and identity into product and design, creating meaningful opportunities for NIL partners and building experiences that connect adidas with Vol Nation beyond game day.

Ultimately, we want to look back 10 years from now and feel like we added meaningful new chapters to the history of Tennessee Athletics."

Tennessee students debut new adidas apparel. | adidas

McGuire added, "We've packed a lot into the first 100 days, but we're still at the very beginning of a 10-year partnership. We've already seen how much energy there is when adidas, Tennessee, its student-athletes and Vol Nation come together, and now we get to keep raising the bar – that's the most exciting thing.

That same level of confidence and excitement for the future is shared from the top-down in Knoxville. "Danny's vision is clear; we're building to lead the way in college sports," said McEntire. "Partnering with adidas opens up new possibilities and gives us the resources and flexibility to make that vision a reality."