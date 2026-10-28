The 10 Best World Series Jerseys of All Time

Baseball is a game built on tradition, but it's not immune to trends. As much as MLB teams cling to their classic uniforms, some pretty amazing retro options are buried deep in the wardrobe. Some of those legendary jerseys have even enjoyed the spotlight of the World Series.

From ultra-clean classics to eye-catching throwbacks, we have ranked the ten best jerseys ever to be worn in the World Series.

10. Colorado Rockies

The 2007 Colorado Rockies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who can forget Rocktober and the beautiful, black sleeveless jerseys from 2007? The Colorado Rockies wore black vests, so the World Series patch was sewn directly onto the jersey's chest. The bold font, outlined in purple, helped complete the aesthetic that was perfect for its era.

9. Minnesota Twins

The 1991 Minnesota Twins. | imago/ZUMA Press

No matter how many years pass, the 1991 Minnesota Twins' uniforms always manage to look good on TV. The white pinstriped uniforms with Twins wordmark across the chest are great. But the underlined "win" will never stop being one of the coolest design ideas in uniform history.

8. 1997 Florida Marlins

The 1997 Florida Marlins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 1997 Florida Marlins combined three things we love: teal, pinstripes, and vests. The Marlins' first World Series came a few years too late for their glorious inaugural uniforms, but the 1997 set still stands the test of time.

7. 1990 Oakland Athletics

The 1990 Oakland Athletics. | IMAGO/Newscom World

Most baseball fans would probably prefer the more outlandish yellow and green uniforms, but we are partial to the 1990 Oakland Athletics' set. The outlined "Oakland" script, American flag, Athletics logo, and World Series logo all combined for an all-time look.

6. 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates

The 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good luck finding a bolder uniform than what the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates rocked on a regular basis. When they weren't wearing black pants, they paired yellow pants with their jerseys. Technically, this is a list about jerseys, but we'd be remiss not to mention the pillbox hat.

5. 2016 Chicago Cubs

The 2016 Chicago Cubs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning your first World Series in 108 years with a club Game 7 performance is hard to top. Yet the alternate blue jerseys made it that much sweeter for Chicago Cubs fans in 2016.

4. 1993 Toronto Blue Jays

The 1993 Toronto Blue Jays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays played great and looked even better in the early 1990s. The font, Blue Jays logo, and triple-striped jersey sleeves (not to mention a World Series patch) made for a clean, non-minimalist jersey.

3. 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

The 1982 Milwaukee Brewers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Usually, we're not fans of V-neck jerseys. But look at the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers' incredible powder blue jerseys. The script and thick stripes made the jerseys timeless. The Brewers have so many great jersey options; it's unfair.

2. 2000 New York Mets

The 2000 New York Mets. | USA TODAY Sports

The 2000 New York Mets were the antithesis of their crosstown rivals in the Subway Series, and their alternate black jerseys were a great example. The blue-orange-white font popped, while the piping and patches complemented the design perfectly.

1. 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks had a strong uniform rotation, but their home white jerseys rank at the top of every list. Sleeveless vests, pinstripes, and teal-purple accents. Inspired by snakes hiding in plain sight, the secondary 'A' logo across the chest is pure genius. Add the World Series patch to the players' undershirt sleeves, and you have the most iconic jersey in Fall Classic history.