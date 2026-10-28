Derek Jeter's 1996 World Series Jersey Returns After 30 Years

As sports fans get older, they often have to double-check the dates of anniversaries. For example, there could be no way it's been 30 years since Derek Jeter won his first World Series with the New York Yankees, right? Wrong. Luckily, Mitchell & Ness is here to remind us to honor the Captain.

On October 26, 1996, the Yankees won the franchise's 23rd World Series title. It was the start of another dynastic run and the official breakout moment for their rookie shortstop. There are plenty of amazing Jeter jerseys on the market, but the 30th anniversary of his first ring warrants another jersey for fans.

Shopping Information

Derek Jeter New York Yankees 1996 Gray Road Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Online shoppers can buy the Derek Jeter New York Yankees 1996 Gray Road Authentic Jersey for $350 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com and select retailers. The jerseys last circulated five years ago around the 25th anniversary of the 1996 World Series.

But will this jersey sell out? It most likely will sell out in some sizes. However, the $350 price tag is enough to give some shoppers pause. Some fans might roll the dice and wait on a future discount before the holidays. It's a tough choice that is up to the consumer.

Jersey Details

Derek Jeter New York Yankees 1996 Gray Road Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Pinstripes or road gray is always a pleasant problem for Yankees fans to decide. This iconic jersey features a gray base with double-knit fabric and layered twill front wordmark and back number. Meaningful details include the embroidered twill 1996 World Series patch on the right sleeve.

Plus, the black braid stripe on the left sleeve honors broadcaster Mel Allen, who passed away in June 1996. As is always the case with Mitchell & Ness jerseys, an embroidered year/player ID and woven MLB Cooperstown Collection Authentic jock tag complete the legendary look.

More Derek Jeter Jerseys

Derek Jeter New York Yankees 1996 Gray Road Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Currently, Mitchell & Ness has 11 Jeter jerseys available on its website in various styles and sizes. Yankees fans and baseball historians should have no problem finding a jersey that sparks joy for them. For us, we always like to celebrate where a player first started his legendary run.

Jeter finished his first full MLB season with a .314 batting average in the World Series. As a sign of things to come, Mr. November delivered timely hits and clutch defense as the Yankees overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Braves in six games.

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