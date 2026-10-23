Rays-Brewers World Series Jerseys Just Dropped Online

It all comes down to one series. The National League Champion Milwaukee Brewers versus the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays. It has been an incredible season for baseball and for baseball jerseys.

We have seen the league celebrate America's 250th anniversary as well as other major events in style. Overall, uniform fanatics and traditionalists should be pleased with the uniform combinations we'll get in this year's Fall Classic.

Luckily for some fans, several player options for both teams' jerseys just dropped online. Even better, it comes with the 2026 World Series patch. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Tampa Bay Rays Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey

Tampa Bay Rays Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

Online shoppers can choose from eight player options of the Tampa Bay Rays Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey. The home white jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Currently, no other Rays jersey is available with the World Series patch.

The available player options include Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz, Drew Rasmussen, Chandler Simpson, Jonathan Aranda, Liam Hicks, and Shane McClanahan. Additionally, there is a customizable option for fans if they don't have their favorite player available.

The Rays' home jersey features a Navy Blue and Columbia Blue wordmark across the chest, with a distinctive bright yellow starburst on the 'R'. This symbol nods to Florida sunshine (the Sunshine State). Navy Blue numbers and font appear on the back, with matching piping. The World Series logo adds the finishing touch.

Milwaukee Brewers Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey

The Milwaukee Brewers Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey. | Fanatics

Online shoppers can choose from six player options of the Milwaukee Brewers Nike 2026 World Series Home Replica Jersey. The home cream jersey is available for $175 in adult sizes at Fanatics. Currently, no other Brewers jersey is available with the World Series patch.

The available player options include Christian Yelich, Jacob Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Sal Frelick. Additionally, there is a customizable option for fans if they don't have their favorite player available.

The Brewers' home jersey features a cream base (a nod to the city's nickname) with Brewers in a bold, block font. The Navy Blue letters are outlined in yellow. The same font is applied to names and numbers. Lastly, the sleeves feature thick, three stripes for a retro look.

This will be an aesthetically pleasing World Series. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from MLB and beyond.