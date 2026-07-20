2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game Jerseys Just Dropped

Baseball's incredible summer shows no signs of slowing down. Major League Baseball (MLB) celebrated America's 250th birthday in style and quickly followed it up with another strong showing at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The festivities are far from over, as this year's edition of the MLB at Field of Dreams Game is right around the corner. The Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies will play in the cornfields of Iowa on Thursday, August 13. Best of all, fans can already buy the official jerseys and hats for the game.

Minnesota Twins Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Stadium Jersey

Minnesota Twins Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Stadium Jersey. | Fanatics

Let's start with the "home team" for the neutral-site game. The Twins will rock a cream jersey with pinstripes. "Twins" appears in classic script on the front with only the player's jersey numbers on the back. The font for both is navy with red outlining. The MLB logo, Nike Swoosh, and Twins jersey sleeve patch complete the old-school look.

Online shoppers can buy the Minnesota Twins Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Jersey in multiple options: Authentic ($419.99), Stadium ($199.99), and Youth Replica ($124.99) at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers.

Minnesota Twins New Era 2026 Field of Dreams 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

Minnesota Twins New Era 2026 Field of Dreams 59FIFTY Fitted Hat. | Fanatics

The Twins' hats for the game still maintains a modern aesthetic with the team logo embroidered on the front and the MLB logo on the back. However, it does feature a beautiful graphic of the sun setting over a cornfield on the inside of the cap.

Currently, the Twins New Era 2026 Field of Dreams hats are available in multiple options: 59FIFTY Fitted Hat ($52.99), Five-Panel Adjustable Hat ($41.99), and Club Structure Adjustable Hat ($33.99) at MLB Shop.

Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Stadium Jersey

Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Stadium Jersey. | Fanatics

Since the Phillies are the "road team" for this game, they will rock alternate gray uniforms. The jersey features a gray base with "Phillies" across the chest in extra-swoopy script. Similar to the Twins jerseys: no player names on the back, just block-number font. Both appear in red with navy outlining.

Online shoppers can buy the Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2026 Field of Dreams Jersey in multiple options: Authentic ($419.99), Stadium ($199.99), and Youth Replica ($124.99) at MLB Shop, Fanatics, and select retailers.

Philadelphia Phillies New Era 2026 Field of Dreams 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

Philadelphia Phillies New Era 2026 Field of Dreams 59FIFTY Fitted Hat. | Fanatics

The Phillies' hats embrace a more traditional style with a retro team logo embroidered on the front and the MLB logo on the back. Plus, it features the same beautiful graphic of the sun setting over a cornfield on the inside of the cap.

Currently, the Phillies New Era 2026 Field of Dreams hats are available in multiple options: 59FIFTY Fitted Hat ($52.99), Five-Panel Adjustable Hat ($41.99), and Club Structure Adjustable Hat ($33.99) at MLB Shop.

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