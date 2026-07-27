5 Popular NFL Jerseys Over 50% Off for a Limited Time

Every few months, Fanatics runs major clearance events for a few days to gear up for the new season. Today is one of those days. The online sales event covers every major sport, but some of the best deals are on NFL jerseys.

There are several new NFL uniforms on the way this year, so that means major discounts. That is welcome news as the NFL Preseason kicks off in a little more than a week. Below are pictures, pricing, and product details for the five best NFL jerseys available at a 50% discount online.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens Jersey. | Fanatics

The Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey is marked down from $174.99 to $74.99 (57.15% off) online at Fanatics. The black home jersey features the state-of-the-art Vapor F.U.S.E. template. It's made for authenticity-seeking fans.

Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey

Bucky Irving's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey. | Fanatics

The Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey is marked down from $174.99 to $85.99 (50.86% off) online at Fanatics. It is the Buccaneers' second alternate, sporting the incredible creamsicle throwback style. This one is a must-have for Buccaneers fans.

Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey

Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars Jersey. | Fanatics

The Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey is marked down from $174.99 to $86.99 (50.29% off) online at Fanatics. Jaguars fans love the team's throwback uniforms, and maybe one day they will get that wish. Until then, this is an excellent opportunity to buy the classic jersey.

Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers Nike Alternate Game Jersey

Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers Jersey. | Fanatics

The Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers Nike Alternate Game Jersey is marked down from $129.99 to $39.99 (69.24% off) online at Fanatics. The Nike Alternate Game Jersey is roomy and designed to layer over a sweatshirt. If you are in between sizes, consider sizing down for a fit that's closer to the body.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Legend Player Performance Top

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Top. | Fanatics

The Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Legend Player Performance Top is marked down from $99.99 to $49.99 (50.01% off) online at Fanatics. This fan jersey features Nike Dri-FIT technology, fully sublimated details, and a standard fit. While we await more Eagles throwback uniforms, this is an excellent deal for frugal fans.

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