5 Hot Takes on LA Rams New Alternate Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams officially completed their uniform overhaul on Thursday night. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, the Rams unveiled two throwback-inspired alternate uniforms. Overall, the reception has been warm, as the uniforms took few bold risks.

But just because the Rams played it safe by continuing the Modern Classic uniform trend sweeping across sports doesn't mean we don't have some strong opinions on the new looks. Below are five hot takes on the Rams' alternate uniforms.

Rams Finally Find Their Identity

Legacy isn't built in a moment... it's forged. pic.twitter.com/zqwSIjI9J0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

For a team with a classic nickname, color scheme, and location, the Rams have really struggled to put it all together since relocating to Los Angeles. In a city where people move to start anew and follow their dreams, the Rams have also had an identity crisis. It has been one new uniform after another for the legendary franchise.

However, this look will likely be the one that sticks. The team has finally settled on a color scheme (Royal Blue and Sol) with a mix of modern and retro design elements. As highlighted in the announcement video, the organization has reached all the way back to the 1950s to incorporate the team's history into its modern identity. No more makeovers, remodels, or facelifts; these uniforms are here to stay.

Black Font Outline is Offsides

Old school meets new school. pic.twitter.com/Z5GmQm8ewn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

We love the callback to the legendary "Fearsome Foursome" with the alternate white uniforms. It is one of the most iconic looks in NFL history. However, the black outlining around the font draws a penalty for being offside.

According to the Rams, the custom name and number styling mixes modern application techniques, bridging past and present. But really, it's distracting and makes the Rams look more like the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. No outlining would have been a better look. If we had to guess, the black outlining will quietly get removed in a few years.

Classic Sol Beats Fearsome White

While we prefer shoulder stripes or sleeve stripes (even though it's a cool tribute to the USC Trojans), the Sol uniforms still beat the White uniforms. Sol and Royal are a strong combination, and the original multi-striped white pants elevate the classic aesthetic. Looking at these uniforms just feels like you're watching an important Sunday afternoon game.

Judging by posts on social media, fans tend to favor the Sol uniforms as well. Rams fans have wanted a gold jersey in the rotation for a while, and this delivers without any missteps. We will go ahead and tack on another hot take: you will see way more Sol jerseys than White jerseys inside SoFi Stadium.

Primary Uniforms Surprisingly Beat Throwbacks

While we are generally pleased that the Rams have incorporated two Modern Classics into their wardrobe, it's hard to say either set is better than the team's primary uniforms. Now that the sunrise gradient pattern is off the numbers, the primary jerseys are flawless. Plus, Sol pants beat white pants any day of the week (and twice on Sunday).

By playing it safe, the Rams avoided another gawdy fashion trend that would age like milk (i.e., Rams jersey patch, gradient pattern fault, and edgy number font). Overall, the throwback-inspired jerseys are complementary, like a nice second-string running back. However, they are not starters.

Helmets Now the Weakest Link

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/Nj9GmVCv05 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 24, 2026

The Rams now have a coherent color scheme and team identity, leaving only one error to be corrected: the helmet. This is a sore subject that has been debated numerous times since the 2020 rebrand, but it bears repeating. The Rams must bring back the traditional, solid horn helmet logo.

We are all ignoring the elephant in the room by not raising this issue as an obvious way to improve the team's uniforms. There is no reason why this easy fix can't be made. The Rams are embracing their history, but forgetting the most iconic part of their identity.

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off in just under two weeks, so fans can expect more uniform news soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.